Suriya 44: Actor's Gangster Avatar from Karthik Subbaraj Directorial Unveiled on His Birthday - Watch

Hyderabad: Suriya 44 marks the maiden collaboration between Suriya and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. The action drama clinched viewers' interest the moment the actor-director duo shared the first look video on social media immediately after filming began in Port Blair. Now, on the occasion of Suriya's 49th birthday, the makers released a special birthday teaser featuring the actor in a gangster avatar.

Suriya 44 makers shared a video on July 23, which began with the caption "somewhere in the sea," followed by scenes of thugs standing on either side of a location labelled "Royal Estate." The inscription on the video further read, "A love, a laughter, a war... awaits for... the one," with Suriya emerging from the backdrop. The national award-winning actor then emerges on the screen with a cigarette in his mouth wielding a revolver.

The video concludes with a special birthday message for the actor, depicting his close-up shot in animated form. The makers shared the unique birthday teaser, writing, "An unveiling maverick, ready to conquer. Join the frenzy for #LoveLaughterWar and beyond! Happy Birthday THE ONE. #HappyBirthdaySuriya #HBDTheOneSuriya. Wishes from team #Suriya44."

Earlier, in anticipation of his birthday, Karthik Subbaraj and his team posted a poster of the film on their social media accounts, with the tagline, "Let's make a wish." The poster featured a dramatic image of Suriya holding a weapon with "12:12 tonight" written on it. The makers of Suriya 44 had earlier posted a video to mark the commencement of filming, much to the pleasure of fans who saw Suriya's throwback style. The video begins with a shot of him from behind as he sits on a ledge overlooking the sea.

As the camera zooms in, he turns around and gives a cynical laugh. The actor can be seen wearing a colourful striped t-shirt in this scene. For the unversed, he plays a gangster in the film with Pooja Hegde starring as the female lead. Apart from the two, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Joju George playing important roles.