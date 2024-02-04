Surbhi Chandna's Team Seeks 'Free' Wedding Outfits, Fashion Designer Calls out Actor

Hyderabad: Television star Surbhi Chandna, known for her performances in Naagin 5 and Ishqbaaz, is gearing up to wed her longtime partner, Karan Sharma. However, in the lead-up to the wedding, Surbhi faced scrutiny from fashion designer Ayush Kejriwal, who called her out for seeking free outfits for her destination wedding, deeming the request unfair.

Controversy surrounded Surbhi when Ayush posted a video on Reddit, exposing his conversations with Surbhi's team. In the leaked messages, Surbhi's team sought clothes from Ayush, offering social media credit in return. Ayush declined, publicly rebuking the actor for expecting free outfits while she can afford an opulent destination wedding. The leaked exchanges prompted disappointment among fans, who criticised Surbhi's team for making unfair request.

Despite the allegations, neither Surbhi nor her team has addressed the controversy. The unfolding drama adds intrigue to the lead-up to the actor's wedding, leaving fans and Redditors curious about how Surbhi and her team will navigate and respond to the criticism ahead of the highly anticipated celebration.

Surbhi shared her exciting news of her wedding in January. The couple, who first crossed paths in Mumbai in 2010, has celebrated 13 years of togetherness. Their impending nuptials scheduled for March 2024 in Jaipur. Although the official wedding dates remain undisclosed, Surbhi recently hinted at her fiancé taking charge of the wedding preparations through an Instagram story. Surbhi's wedding festivities, encompassing haldi, mehendi, engagement, sufi night, wedding, and reception, are slated for March 1 and 2.