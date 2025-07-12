Superman Ending Has Everyone Talking: How James Gunn's Credits Scenes Break Superhero Traditions

Hyderabad: American filmmaker James Gunn's sci-fi action film Superman has finally hit theatres. As fans walk out of cinemas beaming from the action-packed joyride that is this new iteration of the Man of Steel, one question is on everyone's mind: Does Superman have a post-credits scene, and is it worth the wait?

The answer is yes. Superman features not one, but two credits scenes - a mid-credits moment and a post-credits scene. However, in typical Gunn style, these aren't what audiences have come to expect from superhero films. Instead of offering flashy sequel setups or teasing world-ending threats, Gunn opts for something more personal, reflective, and character-focused. This shift is not just intentional; it's central to the film's larger storytelling philosophy.

Let's unpack why these moments are so different and why that matters.

As the first major movie of Gunn and producer Peter Safran's revamped DCU, Superman carries the weight of rebuilding trust in the brand following the disjointed efforts of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Gunn, who previously found massive success in reshaping Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, brings that same heart-first approach to Clark Kent's story, crafting what is arguably the most emotionally grounded Superman film since Richard Donner's 1978 classic.

With David Corenswet donning the cape and Rachel Brosnahan shining as Lois Lane, the movie takes a balanced approach, combining superhero spectacle with character sincerity. Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor adds both menace and complexity, while supporting heroes like Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) add flavour without overshadowing the titular hero.

That restraint is even more evident in the film's credit scenes.

Mid-Credits Scene

After the main story concludes, with Superman defeating Lex's plot, restoring his public image, and sharing a mid-air kiss with Lois, the mid-credits scene offers a tonal shift. It's quiet, calm, and moving.

In this moment, we see Superman sitting on the moon, his back to the camera, as he gazes at Earth beside his loyal companion, Krypto. The scene is not about what's next, it's about what's now. Superman, after surviving turmoil, chaos, and global threats, is simply allowed to rest. It's an image that evokes peace, comfort, and gratitude.

This tranquil moment had already resonated with fans well before the film's release. It was used in promotional material, including the IMAX poster, and became a viral hit online. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I can't get this shot of Superman and Krypto out of my head, I love how long the cape is here."

Another post, which praised the film's tone, read, "James Gunn has done it again. SUPERMAN exhibits everything you could want from a blockbuster. Funny, action-packed & full of heart, this is the most fun we've ever had with this hero on screen. Plus, scene-stealing presence of Krypto & Mr. Terrific are icing on the cake. #lookup."

The mid-credits sequence is a direct homage to All-Star Superman, one of Gunn's key inspirations, and it's less a tease and more a love letter to the character. Rather than feeling tacked on, the scene flows naturally from the story's emotional core.

Post-Credits Scene

While fans might expect a jaw-dropping reveal in the post-credits scene, Gunn again subverts expectations. The scene is a brief, humorous exchange between Superman and Mister Terrific, who are surveying the damage left behind in Metropolis.

As the two heroes assess the aftermath of Lex Luthor's pocket dimension ripping the city apart (and being later stitched back together by Mister Terrific's tech), Superman remarks that one building "looks a little off."

Mister Terrific isn't amused. "What do you want me to do?! Do you want me to take it apart and put it back together?!"

When Superman apologises, "Hey man, I'm sorry, I didn't mean to bum you out!"- Mister Terrific walks away, and Superman quietly mutters to himself, "Darn it, I can be such a jerk sometimes."

It's not a world-ending reveal. It's not a villain tease. It's not even a dramatic turning point. It's just a slice of post-battle life for two heroes trying to rebuild a broken world, with some friction and good-natured frustration thrown in. The scene highlights character over concept, and that's exactly the point.

Supergirl's Scene

While the mid and post-credits scenes play things low-key, the movie's actual big tease comes earlier, right before the credits roll. In the final scene, Superman is visited at the Fortress of Solitude by his cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who crashes in unceremoniously, clearly hungover and slurring, "Why did you move the door? Where is my dog?"

It turns out Krypto is actually her dog, not Superman's - a fun detail previously hinted at. The scene ends with her shouting, "Thanks for watching him, bitch!" as she roughhouses with the super-dog and flies away.

It's chaotic, funny, and entirely in line with the version of Supergirl introduced in the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which, not coincidentally, is the basis for the upcoming Supergirl movie already completed under Gunn's direction. Unlike vague teases in older superhero franchises, this scene doesn't hint at what might be; it confirms what's already done.

Gunn's Philosophy

The decision to keep the credits scenes light and the tease of Supergirl within the story itself reflects Gunn's broader storytelling principles. Speaking to a magazine, Gunn has stated that no DC Studios project will go into production without a complete script. That means no improvisational world-building, no scenes included just for franchise setup, and no hollow promises to fans.

He even pointed to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as a lesson. In that film, he teased Adam Warlock without having a plan for him yet, something he later admitted wasn't ideal when writing the third instalment.

By contrast, Superman is purposefully structured to feel self-contained. Yes, it seeds future possibilities through Supergirl, the Justice Gang, and characters like Rick Flag Sr and Guy Gardner, but it never lets those seeds overwhelm the central story of Clark Kent, the idealist, the symbol of hope, the farm boy with superpowers trying to do right by everyone.