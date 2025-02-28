Superboys Of Malegaon X Review: Reema Kagti's 'Unmissable' Film Wins Hearts With Stellar Performances

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Reema Kagti's latest offering Superboys of Malegaon hit theatres on February 28, 2025. The film is a celebration of resilience and the power of filmmaking. Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, it has left a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike, earning praise for its captivating narrative and stellar performances.

With a story inspired by a true tale, the film follows Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from Malegaon, who overcomes various challenges to bring his dream of making films to life alongside his friends. Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora take on pivotal roles, breathing life into the characters. The movie, which is both a love letter to cinema and a tribute to dreamers everywhere, has already received glowing reviews from viewers who caught the First Day First Show of the film.

"Superboys of Malegaon is proof that true artists never stop creating. A heartfelt ode to filmmaking, this Reema Kagti directorial is powered by stellar performances and an inspiring story. Unmissable!" raved one social media user.

Another shared, "Superboys of Malegaon is a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of filmmaking, beautifully penned and captured by Varun Grover, highlighting the passion, struggles, and triumphs of Malegaon's amateur filmmakers."

Another one wrote: "Superboys of Malegaon isn't just a film- it's a love letter to cinema. Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh breathe life into a story about resilience, passion, and the magic of storytelling."

Apart from winning over audiences, the film has already garnered attention at prestigious international festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the BFI London Film Festival, and the Red Sea Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim. It has also been chosen to be part of the inaugural National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) 2025, where it will be screened across seven cities.