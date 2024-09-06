ETV Bharat / entertainment

Superboys Of Malegaon Trailer: A Heartwarming Tale Of Small-Town Underdogs Chasing Big Dreams

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

The trailer of the upcoming movie Superboys Of Malegaon, starring Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others, was dropped on September 6. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 13.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Superboys Of Malegaon dropped its trailer on Friday, September 6. Directed by Reema Kagti and penned by Varun Grover, the cast of the movie includes Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti under Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, Superboys of Malegaon draws its inspiration from the life story of Nasir Shaikh, a budding filmmaker hailing from Malegaon in Maharashtra. The townspeople often turn to the world of Bollywood cinema as a much-needed escape from their ordinary daily routines.

Driven by a desire to create a film that resonates with the people of Malegaon, Nasir sets out to gather a diverse group of friends to help turn his creative vision into reality. This endeavour not only breathes new energy into the town but also explores profound themes of friendship and the art of filmmaking, and about what happens when those two worlds collide.

The film is poised to have its exclusive world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13. Following this, it will present a screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. Superboys of Malegaon is set to hit theatres in January 2025 and will later be available for streaming on Prime Video, reaching audiences in India as well as across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.

