Superboys Of Malegaon: Real-Life Inspiration Shaikh Nasir Gets Emotional As Film Premieres At TIFF - Watch

Hyderabad: The film Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 13, 2024. The event was graced by the film's director Reema Kagti and producer Zoya Akhtar. Nasir Shaikh, on whose life the movie is based, was also present at the film festival. The film is based on the amateur filmmaking adventures of Nasir and his team in the small town of Maharashtra's Malegaon.

In an emotional moment captured at the event, Nasir was seen hugging someone, overwhelmed with joy and pride at witnessing his story brought to an international platform.

The TIFF premiere was a star-studded affair with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti walking the red carpet and posing for photos, setting a glamorous tone for the screening. The cast included talents such as Shashank Arora, Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manjiri Pupala, and Anuj Duhan, all of whom impressed with their stylish appearances. The premiere also saw the attendance of the film's writer Varun Grover.

Superboys of Malegaon brings a heartwarming tale of Nasir Shaikh and his group of friends, who come together to create parodies of Bollywood films despite limited resources. The film is expected to be released in India in January 2025 and has garnered high expectations due to its creative team and inspirational story.