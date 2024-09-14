ETV Bharat / entertainment

Superboys Of Malegaon: Real-Life Inspiration Shaikh Nasir Gets Emotional As Film Premieres At TIFF - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Superboys of Malegaon, a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and his team's amateur filmmaking, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2024. The event featured emotional moments, including Shaikh's heartfelt reaction, and a glamorous red carpet with stars like Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Superboys Of Malegaon: Real-Life Inspiration Shaikh Nasir Gets Emotional As Film Premieres At TIFF
Shaikh Nasir Gets Emotional As Superboys Of Malegaon Premieres At TIFF (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: The film Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 13, 2024. The event was graced by the film's director Reema Kagti and producer Zoya Akhtar. Nasir Shaikh, on whose life the movie is based, was also present at the film festival. The film is based on the amateur filmmaking adventures of Nasir and his team in the small town of Maharashtra's Malegaon.

In an emotional moment captured at the event, Nasir was seen hugging someone, overwhelmed with joy and pride at witnessing his story brought to an international platform.

The TIFF premiere was a star-studded affair with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti walking the red carpet and posing for photos, setting a glamorous tone for the screening. The cast included talents such as Shashank Arora, Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manjiri Pupala, and Anuj Duhan, all of whom impressed with their stylish appearances. The premiere also saw the attendance of the film's writer Varun Grover.

Superboys of Malegaon brings a heartwarming tale of Nasir Shaikh and his group of friends, who come together to create parodies of Bollywood films despite limited resources. The film is expected to be released in India in January 2025 and has garnered high expectations due to its creative team and inspirational story.

READ MORE

Superboys Of Malegaon Trailer: A Heartwarming Tale Of Small-Town Underdogs Chasing Big Dreams

Hyderabad: The film Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 13, 2024. The event was graced by the film's director Reema Kagti and producer Zoya Akhtar. Nasir Shaikh, on whose life the movie is based, was also present at the film festival. The film is based on the amateur filmmaking adventures of Nasir and his team in the small town of Maharashtra's Malegaon.

In an emotional moment captured at the event, Nasir was seen hugging someone, overwhelmed with joy and pride at witnessing his story brought to an international platform.

The TIFF premiere was a star-studded affair with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti walking the red carpet and posing for photos, setting a glamorous tone for the screening. The cast included talents such as Shashank Arora, Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manjiri Pupala, and Anuj Duhan, all of whom impressed with their stylish appearances. The premiere also saw the attendance of the film's writer Varun Grover.

Superboys of Malegaon brings a heartwarming tale of Nasir Shaikh and his group of friends, who come together to create parodies of Bollywood films despite limited resources. The film is expected to be released in India in January 2025 and has garnered high expectations due to its creative team and inspirational story.

READ MORE

Superboys Of Malegaon Trailer: A Heartwarming Tale Of Small-Town Underdogs Chasing Big Dreams

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON SHAIKH NASIRSHAIKH NASIR CRYING AT TIFFSUPERBOYS OF MALEGAONSUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON PREMIERESUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON AT TIFF 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.