Suno Re Kissa Nostalgia: Manoj Bajpayee's Surprising Look In 1991 Theater Play With Piyush Mishra Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A decades-old video clip featuring actor-singer Piyush Mishra and celebrated actor Manoj Bajpayee has taken social media by storm, showcasing their early theatre days. The viral video comes from the 1991 theatrical storytelling series Suno Re Kissa, which was written, composed, and performed by Piyush Mishra. This series featured a stellar cast including Divya Seth Shah, Poornima Kharga, Bajpayee, and Mishra himself.

In the resurfaced clip, a young Mishra is seen singing the song Suno Re Kissa, which he wrote and composed. Alongside Mishra, a youthful Manoj Bajpayee appears, looking nearly unrecognisable in a blue T-shirt and grey pants. The video also highlights a dance sequence where Bajpayee performs with the cast, taking viewers back to the colourful theatre era of the early '90s.

Taking to Instagram, Mishra shared the video with the caption, "Mil gaya...Suno Re Kissa. Purani yaadein taza ho gayi. Zindagi kahan se kahan le aayi hain," reflecting on how far life has taken him since then. The clip was also shared by Prasar Bharati Archives, celebrating the impressive transformation both actors have undergone in their illustrious careers.

While Bajpayee, who was rejected by the National School of Drama (NSD) four times, went on to win several prestigious awards, including four National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, Piyush Mishra became known for his multifaceted talent in acting, singing, and writing. Notable performances in films like Maqbool and Gangs of Wasseypur cemented his legacy, alongside his soulful song Husna from MTV Coke Studio. The video has struck a chord with fans, reigniting fond memories of the duo's artistic journey.