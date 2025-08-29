ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun Dhawan's Baahubali Moment, Banter With Janhvi Kapoor Steal The Show

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor lead Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a colourful rom-com directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser Out
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser Out (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 1:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The wait is over! The teaser for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is out. The romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. This film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, and viewers will be able to enjoy the same fun and colourful family entertainer that has remained the backbone of Bollywood romantic comedies.

The teaser opens with Varun's character Sunny dressed as Baahubali. His friend Muntu, played by Abhinav Sharma, hilariously comments that he looks like "Ranveer Singh ki dhoti me Prabhas ka paudha." Sunny quickly clarifies he is not a warrior but the sanskari boy next door. Viewers are then introduced to Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, Sanya Malhotra lighting up the dance floor, and Rohit Saraf making a stylish helicopter entry reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The best part of the teaser is the chemistry between Varun and Janhvi. In one scene, Janhvi says she knows what a nightclub is, and Varun thinks she is confusing it with a jagran. Their chemistry and playfulness together will surely leave netizens rolling with laughter.

The premise and treatment of the movie, however, drew comparisons with Khaitan's earlier films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Many even called this film a spiritual successor to the Dulhania series. While Varun and Janhvi are collaborating for the second time after Bawaal, this film also marks the Baby John actor's third venture with Khaitan after the successful Dulhania films.

Viewers also expressed excitement about Sanya and Rohit being featured as important characters in a mainstream Bollywood rom-com. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. However, plot details surrounding the romantic-comedy still remain unknown. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan and will hit theatres on October 2.

