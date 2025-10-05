Sunny Kaushal Speaks On Brother Vicky And Katrina's Pregnancy: 'Everyone Is Happy And A Little Nervous'
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 5, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sunny Kaushal has opened up about his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif expecting their first child. The Kaushal family, according to him, is overjoyed but also feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement as they await the arrival of the newest member of their family.
In a video shared by an entertainment portal, Sunny was asked about the couple's pregnancy during a recent event. Responding with a warm smile, he said, "Sabhi ko badi khushi hai aur nervous bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. Waiting for that day to come." His honest and heartfelt reaction reflected the genuine joy and anticipation within the Kaushal household.
The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming projects, looked visibly emotional as he spoke about becoming an uncle soon. Fans on social media flooded the comments with love for Sunny's down-to-earth response, calling the Kaushals "the most grounded family in Bollywood."
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif officially announced their pregnancy last month, sharing an adorable black-and-white Polaroid photo on Instagram. In the picture, Katrina was seen lovingly cradling her baby bump while Vicky gently placed his hand on her belly. The caption read, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."
The couple's announcement quickly went viral, with fans and celebrities pouring in congratulatory messages. Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt post, writing, "So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. You two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings."
Reports suggest that Katrina is in her third trimester, and the baby is expected to arrive sometime between October 15 and October 30. The couple, however, has chosen to keep the details private until after the baby's birth.
Interestingly, Katrina had spoken about her desire to have a family long before she met Vicky. In a 2010 interview with a newswire, she said, "I belong to that mindset where having a husband and children are very important. I dream of being married, having kids, and living happily ever after."
