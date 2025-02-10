Sunny Deol To Begin Shooting For Border 2 In Uttarakhand This February

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-awaited sequel to the Bollywood war drama Border are set to begin shooting for the film in Uttarakhand soon. Sunny Deol, who led the first instalment to immense success, is all set to reprise his role in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, known for his war film Kesari. The film is being produced by Nidhi Dutt, daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border.

After initial delays, the film's production team is finally ready to capture key sequences in Uttarakhand, primarily around Dehradun and Mussoorie. Previously, the shooting was scheduled to start in December 2024, but due to overcrowding on set and other logistical challenges, it was postponed. Now, the entire film unit, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, is expected to arrive in Uttarakhand on February 25.

According to Nitin Upadhyay, Joint CEO of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council, the necessary permissions for shooting have already been granted. Various picturesque locations have been scouted by the team which includes the Santala Devi Temple near Dehradun, Kimadi Road, and areas around Jageshwar in Almora. Preparations for filming have already started at these locations.

"We are always working towards providing the best possibilities for film shoots in Uttarakhand, and the fact that Border 2 has been shot here is evidence of our efforts. Uttarakhand, known as the land of Gods, offers an ideal setting for such patriotic films," Upadhyay stated.

The production team has also taken into consideration the weather conditions. Thus, shooting is expected to run smoothly with clear skies, clean air, and pleasant weather in February and March. The state's natural landscapes, including mountains, rivers, and waterfalls, provide a perfect backdrop for the film's intense sequences.

Earlier schedules of the film were shot in Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir. Now, Uttarakhand's serene beauty will play a central role in the movie's narrative.

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. This has created a tremendous buzz, especially after Deol's Gadar 2 recently broke several box-office records in 2023.

Scheduled to release on Republic Day 2026, it continues the tradition of captivating viewers with its musical charm. There's another set of fans waiting in anticipation for Deol's return to the iconic Border franchise, with a saga packed with heavy doses of narrative and nationalism. Apart from Border 2, Sunny Deol will star in the action film Jaat, which is slated to release on April 10.