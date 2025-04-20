ETV Bharat / entertainment

Unwinding In Kashmir, Sunny Deol Vows Jaat 2 Will Be 'Better', Shares Update On Border 2 | WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is unwinding in Kashmir these days while basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Jaat', has promised that the movie's sequel 'Jaat 2' is going to be even better.

The actor also shared an update about his upcoming movie 'Border 2', a prequel to 'Border', the 1997 multi-starrer blockbuster in which Deol played a major role.

Thanking his fans in an Instagram video he shared on Sunday, Deol said he was overwhelmed with the audience's love for the film. In the video he shot himself, the actor was seen taking a stroll at an undisclosed location and expressed his gratitude to the audience.

Given the locales around and the topography visible in the video, it seemed Deol was in some higher reaches of Kashmir. And since he spoke of starting shooting for Border 2 soon, it is most likely that he was in Kashmir, as a major part of the movie is expected to be shot in the valley.

“Aap logun ne mujhe meri Jaat ke liye dhair sara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hun Jaat 2 iss se bhi zyada achi hogi...Mai aksar wadiyon me ghoomne aajaata hun, kyunki mujhe bahut acha lagata hai...kuch dino me main apne border ki shooting ke liya nikal jaonga..Love you," (You have given so much love to my film ‘Jaat’, I promise ‘’Jaat 2’ will be even better. I often come to the mountains to unwind because I love being surrounded by nature. I’ll leave for the shoot of ‘Border 2’ in a few days), the actor said in the video.