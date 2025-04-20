Unwinding In Kashmir, Sunny Deol Vows Jaat 2 Will Be 'Better', Shares Update On Border 2 | WATCH

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is unwinding in Kashmir these days while basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Jaat', has promised that the movie's sequel 'Jaat 2' is going to be even better.
The actor also shared an update about his upcoming movie 'Border 2', a prequel to 'Border', the 1997 multi-starrer blockbuster in which Deol played a major role.
Thanking his fans in an Instagram video he shared on Sunday, Deol said he was overwhelmed with the audience's love for the film. In the video he shot himself, the actor was seen taking a stroll at an undisclosed location and expressed his gratitude to the audience.
Given the locales around and the topography visible in the video, it seemed Deol was in some higher reaches of Kashmir. And since he spoke of starting shooting for Border 2 soon, it is most likely that he was in Kashmir, as a major part of the movie is expected to be shot in the valley.
“Aap logun ne mujhe meri Jaat ke liye dhair sara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hun Jaat 2 iss se bhi zyada achi hogi...Mai aksar wadiyon me ghoomne aajaata hun, kyunki mujhe bahut acha lagata hai...kuch dino me main apne border ki shooting ke liya nikal jaonga..Love you," (You have given so much love to my film ‘Jaat’, I promise ‘’Jaat 2’ will be even better. I often come to the mountains to unwind because I love being surrounded by nature. I’ll leave for the shoot of ‘Border 2’ in a few days), the actor said in the video.
He also penned a long note in the caption: “Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat. Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta. Keep loving Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made Jaat a success”.
Sunny seems to be re-entering the superstars club of Bollywood after a long dry spell, as he has followed up the success of ‘Gadar 2’ with ‘Jaat’. The film opened at Rs 9.5 crore net in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. So far, the film has collected INR 65 crore in India.
The makers of ‘Jaat’ recently announced its sequel through a special poster. Sunny unveiled the poster of 'Jaat 2' on Instagram and wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.”
The poster confirmed that Gopichand Malineni will return as director for the sequel. The film will be produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad. The sequel will once again be backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Sunny Deol is confirmed to reprise his role.
