Sunny Deol Birthday: Makers of SDMG Unveil Title and First Look from the Film, Tease 'Massive' Actioner

Hyderabad: Sunny Deol, a name that resonates with action and patriotism in Indian cinema, is basking in a renewed spotlight thanks to the blockbuster success of Gadar 2. As the actor celebrates his 67th birthday, fans have much to look forward to, especially with his upcoming projects, notably a film directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers, known for hits like Pushpa and Rangasthalam.

Launched with working title SDMG, this eagerly awaited film promises to be an action-packed spectacle. To mark Sunny Deol's 67th birthday, makers unveiled first look and title of the film. SDMG is now officially announced as Jatt. The title and first look add to the excitement for its reported release over the Republic Day weekend in 2025. This timing is strategic, as it aligns with the film’s patriotic themes and Sunny’s larger-than-life hero, a role he has mastered throughout his career.

Taking to X (Twitter), team SDMG wished Sunny Deol on his birthday with exciting announcement that also hints at motion poster unveil later today. "Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION 💥💥 @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT ❤️‍‍🔥#SDGM is #JAAT 🔥 Happy Birthday Action Superstar ✨ MASS FEAST LOADING," the makers wrote on social media.

Sunny is no stranger to playing patriotic characters, and this film is set to deliver that signature blend of action and emotion. Audiences can expect striking visuals that will heighten the film's dramatic impact. Alongside Sunny, the cast features notable talents like Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film aims to combine grand storytelling with high production values. Cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and a score by Thaman S will further elevate the film's appeal, ensuring a thrilling cinematic experience.

In addition to this project, Sunny Deol has an exciting slate ahead. He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s historical drama Lahore 1947, marking his first collaboration with Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions. Furthermore, he is set to reprise his iconic role in the sequel to Border, directed by Anurag Singh, continuing his legacy in Indian cinema.

With a powerful mix of patriotism, action, and compelling storytelling, Sunny Deol is all set to reignite his stardom in the coming years. The anticipation for his upcoming films is palpable, and fans can expect nothing less than a thrilling cinematic journey.