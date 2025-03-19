Sunita Williams Returns: Discover Space-Themed Films, Including One Where Dara Singh Reaches Moon Two Years Before Neil Armstrong

Hyderabad: As astronaut Sunita Williams touches down on Earth after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station, her return is a reminder of the incredible advancements humanity has made in space exploration. Williams, who had initially embarked on a mission expected to last just a week, had to extend her time in space due to delays involving the Boeing Starliner capsule. Her return as big an achievement as it is, is also a great time to reflect on how the idea of space exploration has been portrayed in cinema.

Interestingly, Bollywood offered a space travel fiction far before mankind had stepped its foot on the moon. In 1967, a Hindi film titled Chand Par Chadayee featured a daring astronaut, played by Dara Singh, who travels to the moon. What is truly remarkable about this film is that it was released two full years before Neil Armstrong's historic landing on the moon in 1969.

In the movie, Dara Singh's character Anand, along with his assistant Bhagu, not only travels to the moon but faces off against alien warriors and monsters. The story of Chand Par Chadayee is a fascinating glimpse into the imagination of filmmakers long before the advent of the space race. Although the technology of the 1960s made the film's visuals seem somewhat exaggerated, the vision it portrayed aligns closely with man's quest to explore beyond Earth's confines.

Fast forward to the present, and space has become a popular and highly imaginative theme in cinema. Some recent films based on space include: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Mission Mangal, Koi... Mil Gaya, Tamil film Tik Tik Tik and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The 2022 film portrays the life of Nambi Narayanan, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist whose career was marred by false espionage charges. Directed by R. Madhavan, who also stars as Narayanan, the film focuses on the triumphs and tribulations of one of India's unsung heroes in space exploration. The movie sheds light on the technological advancements in India's space programs, as well as the resilience of its scientists.

Mission Mangal

The 2019 film celebrates India's first successful interplanetary mission, the Mars Orbiter Mission. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and highlights the contribution of women scientists at ISRO. The film, which was both critically and commercially successful, portrays the groundbreaking achievement that earned India a place on the global space map.

Koi... Mil Gaya

The film was released in 2003. It blends science fiction with emotional drama, and takes the audience on a journey with Rohit, a developmentally disabled man who befriends an extraterrestrial being named Jadoo. The film, directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, is still remembered for its heartwarming story and innovative special effects. While not about professional space missions, Koi... Mil Gaya touched on the idea of extraterrestrial life, sparking conversations about the unknown possibilities of the universe.

Tik Tik Tik

Another notable film is Tik Tik Tik (2018), India's first space-based disaster movie. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the Tamil-language film portrays a group of astronauts tasked with stopping an asteroid from colliding with Earth. The film's plot revolves around a team sent to a Chinese space station to steal a missile capable of destroying the asteroid, leading to a series of thrilling adventures in space. While Tik Tik Tik takes inspiration from Hollywood films like Armageddon, its VFX, performances, and storyline earned it praise from audiences and critics alike.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero (2018), directed by Aanand L. Rai, is another film based on space exploration. It features a subplot based on a space scientist, played by Anushka Sharma, who works at a fictional space research facility. Apart from SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma play key roles in the film. Zero explores themes of love, self-worth, and the human desire to reach for the stars.

As Sunita Williams returns to Earth after months of living in space, it is clear that the human fascination with space will continue to inspire filmmakers for years to come.