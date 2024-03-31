Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Expecting First Child? Suniel Shetty's Hint Sparks Buzz

Actor Suniel Shetty sparks the buzz around his daughter Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul gearing up to embrace parenthood. The couple, however, is yet to confirm the speculations.

Hyderabad: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in January 2023, have set tongues wagging with rumors of an impending addition to their family. Despite maintaining a low profile on social media, the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their exotic holidays and luxurious life, earning them admiration from fans.

The latest buzz began when Suniel Shetty, Athiya's father, seemingly hinted at her pregnancy during a special episode of a dance reality show he was judging. In response to a question about grandfatherhood, Suniel cryptically remarked, "Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana." While this comment sparked excitement among fans, it's essential to await official confirmation from the couple or their family.

Reflecting on Rahul's character, Suniel previously remarked, "When he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, and very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son."

The couple's wedding, held at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala, marked the culmination of a three-year relationship. Meanwhile, Athiya, known for her roles in films like Hero and Mubarakan, is yet to unveil her next project, keeping fans eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen.

