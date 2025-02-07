ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Summoned As a Witness': Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Arrest Warrant; Denies Affiliation

Sonu Sood clarifies his non-involvement in a fraud case, stating he was summoned as a witness.

Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Arrest Warrant
Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Arrest Warrant (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Hyderabad: With an arrest warrant issued in the name of Sonu Sood, the actor has now responded to the ongoing buzz around his involvement in the alleged fraud case. He clarified that he does not endorse the company and has been summoned as a witness. Ludhiana Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur issued the warrant.

Taking to X, Sonu clarified: "We need to clarify that the news circulating on social media platforms is highly sensationalized. To put matters straight, we were summoned as a witness by the Honourable Court in a matter pertaining to a third party to which we have no association or affiliation."

He further notified that his legal team is on it and has responded whereas he will give his statement at the next hearing scheduled for February 10. The statement further read: "We are neither brand ambassadors nor are we associated in any way. This is just for unnecessary media attention to grab eyeballs. It is sad that celebs become soft targets. We will take strict action in this matter."

The case pertains to Ludhiana Court's hearing on a scam case filed by lawyer Rajesh Khanna, who claimed to have been defrauded of Rs 10 lakh by Mohit Shukla, who suggested he invest in the alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency the Rijika coin. The court has earlier summoned the actor as a witness. However, after he failed to appear in court, he was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

