Sukumar Reviews Game Changer, Predicts National Award for Ram Charan; Buchi Babu Sana Expresses Excitement

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Director Sukumar share a strong bond dating back to their successful collaboration on Rangasthalam (2018), a major hit that earned the duo widespread acclaim. Their creative partnership was a defining factor in the film's success, and now, fans are eagerly awaiting their next collaboration, tentatively titled RC 17. Filmmaker Sukumar attended the pre-release ceremony of Game Changer in Dallas, where he shared his thoughts on the film and Ram Charan's performance.

Sukumar, known for his deep understanding of film craft and ability to bring out the best in actors, expressed his admiration for Ram Charan's work in Game Changer. The film, directed by Tamil visionary Shankar, will be released on January 10, 2024, as a Sankranthi gift for audiences. Sukumar, speaking at the grand pre-release event, confidently predicted that Ram Charan's performance, especially in the climax of the film, would earn him the prestigious National Award.

"After Rangasthalam, I thought Ram Charan would win a National Award, but it did not happen. Now, after watching his performance in Game Changer, I am sure that this time he will win the National Award," Sukumar remarked. He praised the film's content, describing the first half as 'amazing,' with the interval block being 'a blockbuster.' He further added that the flashback portion in the second half was 'phenomenal' and gave him goosebumps, likening it to the impact he felt while watching classic films like Gentleman and Indian.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, who is also gearing up for his upcoming film with Ram Charan (RC 16), expressed his admiration for Shankar's filmmaking skills. Buchi shared that he had grown up watching Shankar's films, with Indian being a special favourite. "Shankar is unparalleled in his ability to make films with a strong commercial appeal," Buchi said. He also revealed that after watching four pivotal scenes from Game Changer, he was thoroughly impressed.

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film is a high-budget venture that has generated significant buzz not only in the Telugu-speaking regions but across the country. Directed by the legendary Tamil director S. Shankar, Game Changer promises to offer a compelling narrative and exceptional performances. As fans await its release, Sukumar's review and Buchi Babu Sana's comments have only heightened the excitement surrounding the film.