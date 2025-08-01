Sukumar's Daughter Sukrithi Veni Wins National Award For Debut Role In Gandhi Thaatha Chettu

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema made a significant impression at the 71st National Film Awards, announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, August 1. Among the winners this year was a debut that has captured the nation's attention: Sukrithi Veni, daughter of renowned filmmaker Sukumar, was named Best Child Artist for her performance in the Telugu film Gandhi Thaatha Chettu.

Gandhi Thaatha Chettu is directed by Padmavathi Malladi and presented by Tabitha Sukumar, under the banners of Sukumar Writings, Mythri Movie Makers and Gopi Talkies. The film offers a mix of environmental consciousness and emotional impact. The film follows a young girl's bond with her grandfather and her fight to protect a tree that carries deep sentimental value.

Sukrithi brought a passionate performance to life as the granddaughter that resonated powerfully with audiences and critics, making her a nationally recognised young talent in her very first film. Her natural performance has been celebrated in particular for its authenticity and emotional honesty.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to celebrate Sukrithi's win. They shared a picture and wrote in the caption, "A dream debut that is appreciated at the highest level. @sukriti_bandreddi wins the prestigious National Award for the best child actor for her splendid performance in #GandhiTathaChettu."

For Sukumar, the acclaimed director of the Pushpa franchise, the moment is both personal and professional pride. Industry peers and fans have flooded social media with congratulations, calling Sukrithi's win a proud extension of her father's achievements.

This win also continues Telugu cinema's strong showing at the National Film Awards, reinforcing its place as a powerhouse in Indian filmmaking. The category recognises films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

In the same announcement, other major winners included 12th Fail (Best Feature Film), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) jointly winning Best Actor, and Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway) named Best Actress.

Other notable winners: