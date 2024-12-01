Suhana Khan Can't Contain Excitement as Dua Lipa Performs on Levitating and SRK Song Mashup

Hyderabad: Singer Dua Lipa, who performed live in Mumbai on Saturday, made the night unforgettable for fans when she wowed the audience with an unexpected twist to her hit song Levitating. The global pop sensation joined forces with Bollywood, mixing her chart-topping track with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic number, Woh Ladki Jo from his 1999 film Baadshah. The mashup of these two tracks sent the crowd into a frenzy, and videos from the concert quickly went viral.

The show attracted a star-studded crowd, with several well-known personalities spotted in the audience, including Radhika Merchant, Ranvir Shorey, South superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni with her mother Namrata Shirodkar, among others. As Dua Lipa performed the fan-made mashup, the energy in the venue reached a whole new level. It became one of the standout moments of the evening when Dua performed Levitating in sync with the catchy beats of Woh Ladki Jo.

Suhana Khan reacts to Dua Lipa Performing to her dad Shah Rukh Khan's song

Suhana Khan Reacts to Dua Lipa Performing SRK Mashup at Mumbai Concert (Photo: Instagram)

The special performance caught the eye of none other than Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. She was visibly excited by the mashup, as evidenced by her Instagram Story. Suhana shared a video from the concert, complete with emojis like heart eyes, a zany face, and a dancing woman, to express her joy. Although she did not provide a caption, her reaction spoke volumes, showing how much she enjoyed the moment.

Netizens Went Gaga After Seeing the Clip

The internet erupted with excitement over the viral mashup clip. Social media users could not stop talking about how Dua Lipa seamlessly blended Levitating with Shah Rukh Khan's classic song. One fan wrote, "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki," highlighting an unforgettable global-Bollywood fusion.

Another social media user added, "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her own style wish SRK was there too," imagining how the moment would have been even more iconic if Shah Rukh himself made an appearance. A third user expressed their joy, commenting, "Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup finally reached its destination. Notice how much Dua Lipa is vibing to Haan Yahan part, some iconic queen move. Just imagine if Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance during this moment, dayumn!!"

Celebs Who Attended Dua's Show

Dua Lipa's Mumbai performance was not only a treat for music lovers but also a major event for Bollywood stars. Among the attendees were Radhika Merchant, Anand Piramal, Ranvir Shorey, Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Neha Sharma, and Aisha Sharma. The star power at the concert was undeniable, adding to the excitement of the night.

Dua Lipa had arrived in Mumbai earlier in the week, and was spotted dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The couple was seen holding hands and making their way to their car, escorted by security.

Dua and Shah Rukh Khan's Earlier Interactions

Dua Lipa's admiration for the Bollywood superstar is no secret. During her 2019 visit to India, she had the opportunity to meet the actor, and the two shared a memorable moment. Dua posed for a picture with SRK, which was later shared by him on his Instagram. He captioned the post, "I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage."

This marks Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and a vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.