Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Rumored Romance Heats Up After Duo Spotted Partying in London - Watch Viral Video

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Speculation about Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's rumoured romance has intensified after a video of them partying at a London nightclub went viral. The video, shared by a fan page on social media, shows the duo enjoying each other's company.

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding the rumoured romance between Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda has been going on since they began filming their debut movie, The Archies. The duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, fueling speculation about their relationship. A recent video of the pair partying at a London nightclub has added more fuel to the fire, leaving fans convinced that they are more than just friends.

The video, shared by a fan page on X, has gone viral in no time. It shows Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda enjoying each other's company, with Agastya looking dashing in a black shirt and flashing a bright smile as he appears to be chatting with his rumoured love interest. The fan page also shared a couple of pictures of Suhana alongside the video. She was clad in a white tank top paired with a denim skirt and statement hoops.

As Suhana gears up to start shooting for her next film, excitement is building around her upcoming project, King, where she will share screen space with none other than her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film will see the duo play father and daughter, with Shah Rukh Khan essaying the role of a Don and Suhana playing his disciple. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda is set to appear in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis alongside Dharmendra. In this film, he will take on the role of Arun Khetrapal.

