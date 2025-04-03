Sudhir Mishra Questions Adolescence Success, Netizens Offer Hilarious Responses: 'To Sound Cool at Parties,' 'If West Likes It,' And More

Hyderabad: Sudhir Mishra sparked a conversation on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he queried why Netflix limited series Adolescence is trending in India. The veteran director acknowledged his slight surprise that the show has risen to the number one position on the Netflix India ranking. Mishra's comment generated numerous responses ranging from funny to suprising.

Taking to X, Mishra wrote, "How come Adolescence is the No. 1 show on Netflix India? All conventional wisdom is against it. Indians are not supposed to like slow burners. It violates every rule taught by bad scriptwriting schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years."

Mishra, known for films such as Dharavi (1992), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), Chameli (2004), and Serious Men (2020), revealed that he was encouraged to watch Adolescence after glowing recommendations from fellow filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Shekhar Kapur.

His comments ignited a discussion on Indian viewing habits, with netizens offering a mix of serious and humourous takes. One user suggested, "if the West likes it, we will generally watch it to virtue signal and sound cool at parties." Another added, "It is so because there are lots of white wannabes in India, and they all have Netflix subscriptions."

Chatter Around Netflix Show Adolescence (Photo: X)

Some defended Indian audiences, pointing out that slow-burn dramas like Mindhunter have also been well received. Another user noted, "Since we're stereotyping - Indians watch what everybody's watching, so…"

Chatter Around Netflix Show Adolescence (Photo: X)

Meanwhile, some attributed the show's popularity to strong influences, with one commenting, "Because @anuragkashyap72 and a bunch of other paid influencers said it's genius." Others credited the show's four-episode structure, with one user explaining, "A slow burner in four episodes is more time-efficient than a fast burner in eight."

Chatter Around Netflix Show Adolescence (Photo: X)

Adolescence, directed by Philip Barantini and featuring actors Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper, focuses on a family going through a tough time after 13-year-old Jamie Miller (played by Cooper) is charged with the murder of a schoolgirl. Co-created by Graham and Jack Thorne, the series portrays incidents of everyday misogyny, as well as the impact of social media on teenagers.

The four-part limited series is available on Netflix from March 13. It has been well-received with praise for its storytelling and cinematography (each episode was filmed in one single take). It also got a shout-out from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer with the show being streamed for free in secondary schools across the UK.

