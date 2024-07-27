'Sheer Ignorance, No Mal-intent': Sudha Kongara Issues Apology after Being Trolled for Confusing Savarkar with Phules

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sudha Kongara recently made headlines after a controversial statement about prominent leader in the country's pre and post-independence era, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in an interview on a private YouTube channel. This comment sparked considerable debate and criticism, prompting Kongara to render an apology on social media.

In the viral interview, Kongara praised Savarkar as a pioneer of Hindutva ideology, highlighting his support for female education. She noted that Savarkar encouraged his wife’s education despite societal opposition, stating, "He supported his wife and made her study even when everyone in the village was against girls' education."

However, this assertion was incorrect. The actual credit for advocating female education amidst social resistance goes to Jyothiba Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule. Jyothiba Phule was a prominent social reformer who championed education for women and the oppressed, and Savitribai Phule became India’s first female teacher. Despite facing hostility, including stone-throwing from villagers, they persisted in their mission.

Many on social media pointed out this error, leading Kongara to issue an apology. On her X account, the National Award-winning director wrote, "I apologise. For my ignorance. At seventeen when I was just led into the world of women’s studies and I heard this anecdote from my teacher, I didn’t fact check. I should have. As a student of History and rigorous research I should have delved deeper. Thus, my interview was born out of sheer ignorance and no mal-intent ever, to apportion credit for one’s achievements elsewhere. I promise to not give interviews anymore without checking my facts. I thank everyone who corrected me. Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule - forever respect. #VivalaRevolucion!"

On the professional front, Sudha Kongara's recent film, Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, was released on July 12. The Hindi remake of her Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru has received a tepid response at the box office.