Samantha's Subham Teaser: Wedding Night Drama Meets Supernatural Surprises - Don't Miss 'Alpha Male' Discussion At The End!

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has ventured into film production with her first project, Subham, under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. The teaser for the upcoming Telugu film, directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Mariganti, was released on Ugadi and has taken the online world by storm. Subham's horror, comedy, and social commentary make it a fascinating film.

Odd Story with a Slight Horror Element

The teaser introduces the audience to a newly married couple on their first night together. The groom, keen to interact with his bride Srivalli, tries to engage her in conversation. However, Srivalli, who looks quiet and introverted, is suddenly captivated by a show on television. The groom calls her name three times to draw her attention, but she remains absorbed in the television. The tone shifts drastically from humour to horror when there is a slight switch in Srivalli's tone of voice that seems otherworldly, hinting at an underlying twist.

The 'Alpha Male' Dialogue

Among the many catchy moments in the teaser, a brief but powerful dialogue addressing the idea of the 'alpha male' emerges. The scene critiques masculinity and the expectations of men when it comes to gender roles in relationships. By addressing masculinity in the context of a horror comedy, Subham utilises satire to poke fun at rigid masculinity.

The Kalki 2898 AD Connection

The film is led by Harshith Reddy, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from him, the film acts as a launchpad for six actors: Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani Lakshmi. Subham is supported by a very capable technical team, cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, editor Dharmendra Kakarla, and a music composer Clinton Cerejo. Vivek Sagar does the background score and Ramcharantej Labani acts as the production designer.

Samantha's Vision for Tralala Moving Pictures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her daring choices in the acting space, shared her excitement for this new phase in her career with her production banner. Talking about Subham, she stated, "This project represents Tralala's vision of original, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you thirsting for more, and in time, will help audiences identify and showcase content coming out of our banner. I am really looking forward to Subham and cannot wait for audiences to experience the hard work we've put into it."

The project, co-produced by Kanakavalli Talkies, is expected to offer audiences a fresh outlook on companionship, the influence of media, and identity, all packaged into a horror-comedy. The formal release date has yet to be set.