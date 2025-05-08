Subham Early X Reviews: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Debut Production Impresses; Dubbed 'Heartwarming And Hilarious'

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first feature film under her production banner of Tralala Moving Pictures, Subham, is set to hit theatres on May 9, but early premiere shows on May 8 have already elicited a range of positive responses online through social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the Telugu horror-comedy flick has received encouraging first impressions through the film's quirky storytelling and characters.

Starring Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani in leading roles, Subham is written by Vasanth Mariganti. It presents the fresh cast in a substantially niche genre in Telugu cinema through a horror-comedy with "heart."

The reactions from netizens who attended the first premiere shows on Wednesday night describe Subham as, "refreshing," "innocent," and "a fun time at the movies." One user wrote on X: "#Subham that was a Laugh ride! Time pass excellent one for some sort of relief." Another shared: "@Samanthaprabhu2 starts off her productions with a little gem that TFI could be proud of. Extremely enjoyable from start to finish with a message that never goes overboard. Subham is a winner!"

A slightly more nuanced take praised the film's premise while noting some areas for improvement: "#Subham story had so much potential on paper... but I know why #Samantha produced it! Loved the entertaining and few thrilling moments. My heart couldn’t accept the fact that it could’ve been so much better."

Others lauded the director's consistency, pointing out: "#Subham is a proper Horror-Comedy movie in Telugu. #Samantha makes a strong debut as a producer. After #CinemaBandi, another good product from director #PraveenKandregula."

The performances, especially by the lead actors Harshith and Shriya, were highlighted as standout elements. One netizen said: "One positive thing is the lead actors. They have performed really well and are great talent to watch." Another viewer appreciated the film's world-building and storytelling style: "The film crafts a whimsical world that feels both grounded and imaginative, like walking into a Telugu version of a comic-strip daydream. The dialogues? Quirky and laugh-out-loud funny."

More reviews echoed the sentiment that Subham is an unconventional but thoroughly enjoyable movie-going experience. "Just stepped out of the theatre after watching Subham, and what a delightful surprise it turned out to be! It's not your usual comedy - it's a wonderfully weird, heartwarming ride packed with innocence and inventive storytelling."

Another post summed it up neatly: "Good watch with crazy plot and decent performances. A little push to the second half could've given more impact, but the plot never deviated and was told brilliantly." Samantha, speaking about the film in a press note, shared her excitement: "Subham is my very first feature film venture as a producer and bringing it to audiences feels just as exciting and nerve-wracking as it did when I was making my acting debut." With positive early buzz, quirky storytelling, and solid performances, Subham is poised to carve a niche for itself when it hits theatres nationwide on May 9.