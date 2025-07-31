Su From So: Small Budget Kannada Film Breaks The Bank - All About Raj B Shetty's Comedy Drama

Hyderabad: Su From So, a Kannada-language comedy-drama rooted in the coastal region of Dakshina Kannada, has emerged as a breakout box office success. Earning more than Rs 17 crore in just six days of theatrical release, the film has surprised everyone and injected much-needed life into a struggling Kannada film industry.

Directed by debutant JP Thuminad and produced under the Lighter Buddha Films banner by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and director-actor Raj B Shetty, Su From So has quickly found its base among audiences across Karnataka. It's a rare instance of a genuinely regional tale resonating far and wide without the support of star power or big-budget promotions.

Raj B Shetty On The Film's Unexpected Success

Speaking to a newswire, Raj B Shetty opened up about the film's surprise success, the current situation of Kannada cinema, and why indigenous storytelling is more important than ever. Reflecting on the movie's impressive box office performance, Shetty was candid about Kannada films' struggle in recent times. "We need Kannada films that will pull people to the theatres. The industry hasn't had the smoothest run this year, and audiences have been hesitant," he said.

That hesitation wasn't limited to viewers. Distributors, too, were unsure about the film's prospects. Shetty said, "They told me clearly, don't release it on the 25th, there are bigger films from other languages coming out. But I told them I'll try. For me, the first week was a trial."

That trial quickly turned into a momentum. "The first day, we had 70 shows in Bangalore. Second day? 180. By the third day, we hit 340 shows," Shetty shared. "On Sunday, they started opening 6 PM shows because they just couldn't accommodate any more demand. Now, Su From So is one of the biggest films in Bengaluru."

Even weekday figures stunned the team. "On a Monday, it sold one lakh tickets, just in booking. That's too big for the Kannada market," he added. "I didn't think people wouldn't show up, I just thought it might take time. But this is something else."

Despite the accolades, Shetty remains grounded about the film's merits. "I don't consider this a flawless film; no film is. But it's a commercial film with its own sensibility. And that's something we really need in Karnataka right now," he said.

The triumph of Su From So has also reaffirmed Shetty's belief in stories that are intimate, organic, and born from lived experience. "I'm just so glad. It can only happen in films, actually, but it's happening to this film," he said.

While the film's success has made Shetty a hot topic in industry circles, he remains committed to staying out of the star system. "I can't direct stars because I can't wait for their dates. It's such a painful process for me," he said. "Cinema has been very personal, but the moment it becomes about waiting for someone, I feel shackled."

For Shetty, the freedom to work with fresh talent and maintain control over timelines is non-negotiable. "I don't mind making small films. I don't mind casting new actors. It's not about the money. For a middle-class person from Mangalore, even doing films is a luxury."

His production house, Lighter Buddha Films, is built on that philosophy. "Even in lighter films, we want to produce projects for new people. We want to supervise, guide, and ensure the best results. We want young filmmakers to believe that if they make good cinema, audiences will come."

At a time when much of Indian cinema still chases star-driven spectacles, Shetty's creative choices stand as a quiet rebellion. "This is the space we're operating in - rooted stories, new voices, and a belief that sincerity wins. I don't think I'll ever direct a star film," he said.

About Su From So

Set in the village of Marlur, near Someshwara, Su From So follows the story of Ashoka, a carefree young man whose innocent crush spirals into a bizarre supernatural tale. When rumours spread that Ashoka is possessed by a ghost named Sulochana, the villagers rally to rid their town of the "spirit," triggering a domino effect of comedic and spiritual misadventures.

The cast includes Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B Shetty himself in a supporting role. The film was released on July 25, 2025, and is scheduled to release in Malayalam on August 1.