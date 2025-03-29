Chandigarh: A violent clash broke out during a musical night at Panjab University on Friday, resulting in the fatal stabbing of a student. The incident occurred during a concert featuring Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, which drew not only students but also youth from nearby localities. The deceased has been identified as Aditya Thakur, a second-year student of the teachers' training program.

According to police, a fight erupted between two student groups during the concert. In the midst of the altercation, Aditya was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries at 10 am on Saturday.

Sector 11 police outpost in-charge, Jaspal Singh, confirmed that the attackers were not university students but outsiders. He said, "During the musical event at Panjab University, a violent clash broke out between two groups, leading to the stabbing of a student. Four other students were also injured, but their condition is stated to be stable. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway. The attackers will be arrested soon."

Student Killed, 4 Others Injured In Knife Attack During Masoom Sharma's Concert At Panjab University (ETV Bharat)

The incident has sparked outrage among students and university organisations. Akhil Bharatiya Vidayarthi Parishad (ABVP) President Parvinder Singh Negi slammed the loose security arrangements, saying, "It is the responsibility of the Punjab Police and university security to ensure that only students are allowed inside the campus. However, outsiders were present at the event, which led to this tragic incident."

Negi demanded a thorough investigation and added, "We will protest against this security lapse."

Meanwhile, an official of the Panjab University distanced the institution from the matter, stating that they had not been informed about the incident and had no involvement in it.