Stree 2 Vs Khel Khel Mein Vs Vedaa Advance Booking: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer Outshines Akshay And John's Films

Hyderabad: A massive box office clash is set to unfold this Independence Day as three major Bollywood movies are poised for release. The highly awaited film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to grace the silver screens on August 15, ready to compete against Khel Khel Mein, which stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk. In addition, John Abraham is gearing up for a return with his new film, Vedaa, which also features Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Advance bookings have commenced for these three films, allowing audiences to weigh in on their top picks. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has made a remarkable start, having sold over 244,759 tickets just two days into its advance booking phase. The horror comedy has already amassed an impressive Rs 8.76 crore through ticket sales and has secured reservations for its release on August 15. Notably, Stree 2 is even looking at a night opening on August 14.

On the contrary, the business of Khel Khel Mein has been less than stellar, with only 6,395 tickets sold to date. The first day of its advance booking was underwhelming, and so far, the movie managed to generate a mere Rs 36.68 lakh. However, Vedaa, starring John Abraham, has outperformed Khel Khel Mein, collecting Rs 56.18 lakh as of now.

As the release date approaches, the competitive landscape among these three films begins to take shape. Stree 2 appears to be leading the way in advance booking, generating considerable excitement and anticipation among viewers. Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa have room to grow as the release date nears, prompting hopes that ticket sales may surge.