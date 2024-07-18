Stree 2 Trailer Unveiled: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor Are Back with Spooky Sequel

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are back with their horror-comedy sequel to Stree. The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year Stree 2 was dropped on Thursday. It promises the return of the Stree in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, but this time for their safety.

The eerie yet amusing universe in which the iconic Stree continues to frighten men takes center stage once again. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Shraddha wrote: "YE RAHA TRAILER! 👻 India’s most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! 👻🫣Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024 #Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank"

The trailer of the sequel picks up from where the first installment had ended. For the unversed, the first installment concluded on a suspenseful note when Shraddha's character was shown in the ponytail meant to be connected to the demonic entity. However, as Shraddha was shown leaving Chanderi, a new demon has now arrived to haunt the city. It is none other than the Sir Kata (man with only his head), who brought Stree into prostitution, leading to her death.

Now, that Chanderi was free from Stree, the bodiless man now roams and abducts women. Once again villagers turn to Rajkummar and his gang for help. Shraddha returns to fight the demon, adding to chills and laughter. In a fleeting glimpse, we also see Tamannaah Bhatia dancing on a track, which is sure to give fans a time to remember after her last song Kaavaalaa ruled chartbusters for the longest.

Fans have been looking forward to its trailer release to get a glimpse of the sequel as the makers till now have been teasing fans with film posters, adding to the buzz around the film. Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: "Ooo stree 15 August ka wait nahi ho raha hai." Another one commented: "THIS MOVIE WILL BE WAY BEYOND OUR EXPECTATIONS!!"

In addition to Shraddha and Rajkummar, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and other actors play significant roles in Stree 2. The Amar Kaushik directorial is slated to hit screens this Independence Day, August 15. Rajkummar and Shraddha's Stree 2 is an extension of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, starting from Stree to Roohi, Bhediya and the recently released Munjya. The film is bankrolled by Maddock Films, owned by Dinesh Vijan.