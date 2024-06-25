Stree 2 Teaser: Days after Online Leak, Makers Drop Intriguing Glimpse of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer

Hyderabad: The teaser of the highly-anticipated film Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead was dropped on social media on Tuesday. The film serves as the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree featuring the same star cast. The horror-comedy is all set to grace the silver screens on August 15, 2024.

Stree 2 will reunite Rajkummar, Shraddha, and Pankaj Tripathi in the horror comic universe. Before heading for an online teaser release, the makers had attached the teaser with the shows of horror-comedy flick Munjya. However, the plan backfired as the video was leaked online. Now, days after the online leak, makers have shared the teaser on the official X handle of the production banner Maddock Films.

The preview promises a film full of chills, shrills, and thrills. The teaser for Stree 2 was unveiled on Tuesday with the caption: "Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY on 15th August! #Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser" The released video depicts Rajkummar and his pals Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the same village, fending off the ghost's reappearance.

The video begins with the words "The legend is back" flashing on the screen, followed by Rajkummar screaming, "yeh toh aa gai sach mein". The video is then followed by a compilation of numerous moments that are high on music, fun with friends, and the excitement factor. Shraddha appears in two different roles, with hints of her romantic relationship with Rajkummar advancing slightly. Then there's a moment in which one of the companions is possessed, and another in which Rajkummar confronts the spirit with an endearing request supported by his signature style of saying 'please'.

Stree 2, a horror comedy from Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, and is helmed by Amar Kaushik. Stree, which was released in 2018 received great critical praise as well as economic success. Fans of the actors cannot wait to explore what's in store for them.