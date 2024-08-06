ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Celebrate Love And Festivity In Romantic Track

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

The upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2 is set to release this Independence Day. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a new romantic song, Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, capturing the blossoming romance between their characters.

Stree 2 Song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum (Photo: YouTube/Saregama Music)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sequel to the horror-comedy hit, Stree, is set for a grand comeback on the big screen this Independence Day. Following the buzz generated by the film's trailer and its music, the makers of Stree 2 have now released a new romantic song titled Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, production house Maddock Films shared the song, accompanied by a caption that read, "Intezaar hua hai khatam kyunki tumhare they, tumhare hain, tumhare hi rahenge… hum. #TumhareHiRahengeHum - OUT NOW! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

The romantic melody, voiced by Varun Jain and Shilpa Rao, captures the developing romance between the main characters, portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The video is filled with lively and visually stunning scenes, including a celebration that evokes a festive ambience, enhancing the emotional depth of the song.

In addition to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles, the ensemble cast of Stree 2 features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror-comedy is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, with Amar Kaushik as director, and Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande serving as producers. Stree 2 promises to offer an entertaining experience for audiences on the Independence Day holiday.

