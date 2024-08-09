Stree 2 Song Khoobsurat: Varun Dhawan And Rajkummar Rao's Jealous Tussle Over Shraddha Kapoor Has Fans In Splits

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated horror-comedy film Stree 2 released the song Khoobsurat on Friday, August 9, and it's already creating a massive buzz. But it's not just the music that's grabbing attention; it's the hilarious, jealousy-fueled rivalry between Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao over Shraddha Kapoor that has fans buzzing.

In the song, Varun Dhawan joins the original cast, creating a new dynamic with Rajkummar Rao, who returns as the lovable Vicky. The song Khoobsurat beautifully captures the comedic tension between the two actors, as both compete for Shraddha Kapoor's attention.

Varun, with his suave dance moves and effortless charm, is seen trying to woo Shraddha, but Rajkummar, who has his own quirky style, refuses to be sidelined. The song becomes an entertaining tug-of-war, with both actors throwing everything they have to win over Shraddha, leading to a series of funny, jealous confrontations.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the rivalry, with one commenting. "Varun and Shraddha chemistry on fire." Another wrote, "Others like Bhediya and Stree chemistry but I like Vicky and Stree chemistry. Vicky waited for her for 6 years...he deserves her in this movie." A user commented, "Why is this so funny?" Many are loving the light-hearted jealousy and competition between the two actors, which adds fresh humour to the film.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy, with Khoobsurat setting the stage for what's sure to be an entertaining ride. The movie, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, is the sequel to the hit 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The sequel is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, August 15, with special night shows on August 14.