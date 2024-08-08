Stree 2 Song Khoobsurat: Fans Demand 'Justice' For Vicky AKA Rajkummar Rao As Shraddha Kapoor Romances Varun Dhawan

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has hinted at a cameo in the highly awaited horror comedy film Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The excitement is centred around a fresh track from the movie, titled Khoobsurat, which features Varun's special appearance with Shraddha.

On Thursday, Varun took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse of the Khoobsurat song. In his post, which highlighted the chemistry between Dhawan and Kapoor, he wrote, "Iss Stree ki khoobsurti ka kaun hai yeh naya aashiq? #Khoobsurat Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August." Fans eagerly anticipate the complete song set to drop on August 9.

Several fans have expressed their admiration for the duo, with one user commenting, "They are back to steal my heart again." Another wrote, "I'M ALREADY IN LOVE WITH THE SONG OK BYE." A comment read, "Woahhhhh @varundvn Reunion of Stree & Bhediya." At the same time, a section of fans is demanding justice for Vicky, the character portrayed by the OG love interest of Shraddha's character in Stree 2. Comments like "JUSTICE FOR VICKY" and "VICKY CRYING IN THE CORNER" reflect this sentiment.

Earlier, Shraddha made a cameo in Varun's 2022 movie Bhediya in the dance number Thumkeshwari. This time, it's Dhawan who will join Kapoor in her upcoming film's song, furthering an entertaining trend of cameo crossovers in Bollywood musical numbers.

In Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will reprise their roles, joined by Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is set to uphold the entertaining mix of humour and horror that contributed to the success of the original 2018 film, Stree. Fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and which new elements are introduced in this much-anticipated sequel.