Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia Dances With Irresistible Charm In Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer

Published : 9 hours ago

The makers of the upcoming film Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, released its first song Aaj Ki Raat. It features Tamannaah Bhatia in a lively dance number.

Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: Tamannaah Bhatia Dances With Irresistible Charm In Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat (Photo: YouTube/Saregama Music)

Hyderabad: The much-awaited sequel to the horror-comedy, Stree, is gearing up for an impressive return to the silver screens this Independence Day. After the excitement generated by the recently released trailer, the makers of Stree 2 have now unveiled the first song from the movie, a lively dance number titled Aaj Ki Raat.

Starring the dazzling Tamannaah Bhatia, this track is expected to take the dance floors by storm. After her moves in the song Kaavaalaa from the Tamil movie Jailer starring Rajinikanth, Bhatia is now all set to captivate audiences with her enchanting dance.

Voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, Aaj Ki Raat is composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are crafted by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This vibrant and energetic song is bound to get you moving and ready to hit the dance floor immediately. With the choreography led by Vijay Ganguly, this alluring number is on track to become this year's dance anthem, following the widespread acclaim of Oo Antava from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.

Presented by Jio Studios, Stree 2 boasts an impressive cast, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande's collaborative effort under Maddock Films. Audiences eagerly anticipate its theatrical release on August 15, ready for a refreshing blend of humour and horror.

