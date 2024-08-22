Stree 2: Rajkummar-Shraddha Film Breaches Rs 400 Cr Mark at the Global Box Office in First Week

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi's much-anticipated horror comedy sequel, Stree 2, has taken the box office by storm since its release on Independence Day. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, has surpassed expectations, solidifying its place as one of 2024's biggest hits.

After just seven days, Stree 2 has accumulated an impressive Rs 274.35 crore in domestic net collections, which is double the lifetime earnings of the original 2018 film Stree, which earned Rs 130 crore. The film’s strong performance continued through the extended holiday weekend, though it experienced a slight dip of 26 percent on Wednesday, earning Rs 19 crore, as per Industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite this, the film's robust hold on working days has ensured its sustained success.

Globally, Stree 2 has raked in nearly Rs 401 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, trailing only behind Kalki 2898 AD, which has grossed over Rs 1100 crore. The comedy-horror has surpassed several major releases of the year, including Fighter (Rs 354 crore), HanuMan (Rs 294.18 crore), and Manjummel Boys (Rs 241.56 crore).

Taking to Instagram, the makers of Stree 2 shared the worldwide collections as of Wednesday. "One astounding week of BLOCKBUSTER success! Thank you, audience, for your love." Showering love on the film, a social media user wrote: "Wo stree hai wo Box office pe tabahi bhi macha sakti hai." Many others celebrated the success with fire and heart emoticons.

With no major new releases on the horizon, Stree 2 is projected to dominate the box office through September. It is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark by Friday and is on track to reach the Rs 400 crore milestone soon. The film is set to continue its strong performance, especially given that only two mid-sized films, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders, are slated for release in September.