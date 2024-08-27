Stree 2 Continues Box Office Dominance on 12th Day; Eyes Rs 600 Cr Mark in Worldwide Gross Collections

Hyderabad: The horror-comedy sequel Stree 2 is making an impressive impact at the box office, with its total collections now standing at Rs 403.05 crore in 12 days, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, the film continues to attract audiences, generating Rs 18.5 crore on Monday. With its strong performance, Stree 2 is inching closer to the Rs 450-crore mark and has set its sights on crossing the Rs 500-crore milestone in its lifetime run.

On its second Monday, the film registered a Hindi occupancy rate of 29.02%, demonstrating sustained interest from viewers. Globally, Stree 2 has amassed Rs 589 crore in gross collections, with Rs 498 crore from the domestic market and Rs 91 crore from international territories, as reported by production house Maddock Films.

The success of Stree 2 is notable in the current market, particularly due to its lack of significant competition. The upcoming month only has a handful of releases, including Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Sidhant Chaturvedi's Yudhra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders, which could further solidify Stree 2's dominance.

Director Amar Kaushik, who initially did not envision his debut film as a horror-comedy, shared that he was surprised by the film’s unique appeal. "When Stree was in the editing stage, we realised it was something different. As an audience member, I wanted to create something new," he stated in a recent interview with a news portal.

Read More