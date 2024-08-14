Stree 2 Cast Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Others Seek Blessings At Gurudwara Ahead Of Film's Release

Hyderabad: As the anticipation for the sequel to the hit horror-comedy Stree builds up, Shraddha Kapoor and her co-stars recently paid a visit to a Gurudwara, seeking blessings ahead of the film's release. On Wednesday, Shraddha took to her social media handle to share a picture from their latest visit to the holy place.

The picture, shared on her Instagram Story, shows the cast including Shraddha, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and other members, standing barefoot in front of the serene and sacred setting of the Gurudwara. The actors are seen with folded hands as they pose for the picture together.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Others Seek Blessings At Gurudwara (Shraddha Kapoor's IG Story)

Shraddha Kapoor, who looked elegant in a red traditional outfit with a matching dupatta, added the song Ik Onkar, voiced by Mahima Chaudhary, in the photo. The entire team sported saffron headscarves, in accordance with the religious customs of the place, further emphasising the spiritual significance of their visit.

The first instalment of Stree left a significant mark on Bollywood with its unique blend of horror and humour. With Stree 2, the expectations are higher, and the team seems to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure the movie's success. Visiting religious places for blessings has become a common practice in Bollywood, and this visit adds to the excitement and positivity surrounding the upcoming release.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, scheduled for tomorrow, August 15. Stree 2 promises to be a thrilling ride, and the cast's recent spiritual journey has added a heartwarming touch to the film's promotional activities.