Stree 2 Box Office Day 9: Shraddha-Rajkummar's Film Becomes 2024's Highest-Grosser, Roars Past Rs 450 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: The horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor alongside Rajkummar Rao, is experiencing phenomenal box-office success. Since its release, the film has generated substantial earnings, amassing over Rs 50 crores domestically on its very first day in theatres. By Day 9, the film raked in an impressive Rs 327 crore, and it has now surpassed the Rs 450 crore mark in global earnings.

Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films shared a poster of Stree 2 announcing the total domestic and global box office collection of the movie so far. They highlighted that the film has earned Rs 327 crore within India alone and a total of Rs 456 crore worldwide. The caption of the post read, "Stree 2 continues its magic in its second weekend! The storm has only grown stronger! Thank you everyone for your continued love and support."

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 has collected Rs 17.5 crore in India on the ninth day of its release, taking its total collection to Rs 327 crore. This puts it in the position of being the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, outpacing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which had around Rs 359 crore in worldwide earnings earlier this year. Analysts predict that by Sunday, Stree 2 may surpass the Rs 500 crore milestone globally.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 was released theatrically on August 15, Independence Day. The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie Stree, which focuses on a female ghost who faced injustice in her life. In contrast, Stree 2 introduces a new antagonist named Sarkata, who is intertwined with the original story's themes. The cast features familiar faces, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, with special appearances by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.