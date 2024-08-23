Stree 2 Box Office Day 8: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer On Course To Smash Rs 300 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The film Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was released on Independence Day and has been making waves at the box office with astonishing earnings. Audiences have been overflowing with praise for the movie, and its collection continues to rise impressively. Following a remarkable opening weekend, the film experienced a decline on Monday. Nevertheless, it enjoyed a boost on the Raksha Bandhan holiday, bringing in Rs 38.1 crore on that day.

Despite a significant drop in earnings afterwards, the horror comedy managed to stay above the double-digit mark in its collections. On the eighth day, which fell on Thursday, the film garnered Rs 16.8 crore, according to reports from the industry tracking source, Sacnilk. After eight days in theatres, the total collection for Stree 2 reached an impressive Rs 291.65 crore. With the weekend's Friday earnings expected to be reported soon, the film is poised to surpass the Rs 300 crore milestone at the domestic box office. Globally, it has already exceeded Rs 400 crore.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Stree 2 has the advantage of a relatively competition-free landscape since no major films are set to hit the silver screens. This creates an opportunity for the film to increase its earnings on Friday night and throughout Saturday and Sunday.

In contrast, two other movies, Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, which were also released on Independence Day, have struggled to keep pace with the remarkable performance of Stree 2. Their limited release on fewer screens may explain their underwhelming business figures, with Vedaa earning Rs 17 crore and Khel Khel Mein accumulating around Rs 19 crore over the same eight-day period.