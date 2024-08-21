ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Day 6: Shraddha-Rajkummar Starrer Continues To Reign, Rakes In Over Rs 350 Cr Worldwide

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 2:04 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has surpassed Rs 260 crore at the Indian box office, maintaining strong earnings on its sixth day with a total of Rs 269.2 crore domestically and over Rs 350 crore globally.

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Stree 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film maintained a strong hold on its sixth day, Tuesday. Stree 2 has now surpassed the remarkable milestone of Rs 260 crore at the Indian box office, exceeding the total collections of major films including Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starter Brahmastra.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 experienced a modest decline in earnings from Monday, accumulating Rs 26.8 crore on Tuesday. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, has reached a total of Rs 269.2 crore in the domestic market. On a global scale, the film has exceeded Rs 350 crore.

With this impressive collection, Stree 2 has taken the lead over Drishyam 2, which garnered Rs 240 crore, and the Hindi version of Brahmastra, which earned Rs 247 crore. The movie was released on August 15, alongside two other releases, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, which collected Rs 17.25 crore and Rs 16.3 crore respectively.

Despite the lacklustre performance of its competing films, Stree 2 quickly became the favoured choice among audiences, gradually leading to an increased presence in theatres as the weekend progressed, according to industry insiders. Moreover, with no significant film releases scheduled in the immediate future, Stree 2 can expect an uninterrupted run at the box office.

The next Hindi release on the calendar is Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, set for September 6, followed by Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders on September 13. Alia Bhatt will then make her entry with the action film Jigraa, produced by Karan Johar, on October 2.

