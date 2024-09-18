ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Day 34: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Beats SRK's Jawan to Become No. 1 Hindi Film of All Time

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Stree raked in over Rs 560 crore at the domestic box office in just 34 days, becoming the number 1 Hindi film of all time. The film is a sequel to the duo's hit film Stree, which was released in 2018. The film with its steady momentum managed to beat Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to clinch the top spot.

Sharing the great feat, the makers on Wednesday wrote on Instagram, "Woh Stree hai aur usne aakhir kar dikhaya... Hindustan ki sab se sarvashresth No. 1 Hindi film of all time!!! 🔥Yeh itihaas humare saath rachane ke liye sab fans ko bahut bahut dhanyavaad... 🫶 Stree 2 is still running in cinemas successfully... theatre aao, kuch aur naye records rachate hain!"

Talking about the box office collection, the horror-comedy sequel has achieved a monumental milestone, surpassing previous records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. After an impressive opening day collection of Rs 55.4 crore and a remarkable Rs 204 crore over its opening weekend, the film has amassed a staggering total of Rs 560.35 crore in just five weeks.

On its fifth Tuesday, the film saw a 16.67 percent dip, minting Rs 2.5 cr. Next in succession is the film breaching the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office. The film's success can be attributed to its blend of humor and horror, along with strong performances from a talented ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 continues the story of Vicky and his friends as they confront the terrifying Sarkata in Chanderi.