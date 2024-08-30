Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar And Shraddha Starrer Surpasses KGF 2 To Become 6th Top-Grossing Hindi Film

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's horror comedy film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has been taking the box office by storm since its release. The movie, which has completed 15 days in theatres, has experienced a steady decline in its daily earnings. Despite this drop, as it enters its third week, the total collection remains strong.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

Production house Maddock Films dropped a poster of Stree 2 revealing the total domestic collection so far. According to the makers, Stree 2 has impressively earned Rs 535.24 crore in India in terms of gross box office collection, and its total net collection stands at Rs 453.60 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 garnered Rs 8.5 crore on Day 15 (Thursday), a decrease from Wednesday's earnings of Rs 9.75 crore.

6th Top-Grossing Hindi Movie

On day 15, Stree 2 made headlines by exceeding the lifetime Hindi language collections of Yash-fronted actioner KGF 2's record of Rs 435 crore. With this figure, it has eclipsed the previous record set by KGF 2, placing it as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie in history.

Here's a rundown of the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Hindi (straight or dubbed) as of August 30, 2024:

SL Movie India Net 1 Jawan Rs 582.31 Cr 2 Gadar 2 Rs 525.7 Cr 3 Pathaan Rs 524.53 Cr 4 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion Rs 510.99 Cr 5 Animal Rs 502.98 Cr 6 Stree 2 Rs 453.60 Cr (As per makers) 7 KGF Chapter 2 Rs 435.33 Cr 8 Dangal Rs 374.43 Cr 9 Sanju Rs 342.57 Cr 10 PK Rs 340.8 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Will Stree 2 reach the Rs 500 crore milestone?

Now, there is curiosity around whether Stree 2 can reach the Rs 500 crore milestone in India since it has begun to see single-digit earnings in its third week. However, it is expected that ticket sales will surge as there are no major new releases in the near future. Currently, Stree 2 remains the focal point of attention in the film market, suggesting that it is likely to continue generating substantial earnings in the upcoming week. Stree 2 hit the silver screens on Independence Day alongside two other Bollywood movies Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.