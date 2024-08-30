ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar And Shraddha Starrer Surpasses KGF 2 To Become 6th Top-Grossing Hindi Film

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has been a box office success, earning Rs 453.60 crore net in India in 15 days. The film is now the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie, surpassing KGF 2. Despite a decline in daily earnings, Stree 2 is expected to continue strong as it enters its third week.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 15: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Cr In India, Becomes Sixth Highest Hindi Film
Stree 2 Box Office Day 15 (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's horror comedy film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has been taking the box office by storm since its release. The movie, which has completed 15 days in theatres, has experienced a steady decline in its daily earnings. Despite this drop, as it enters its third week, the total collection remains strong.

Production house Maddock Films dropped a poster of Stree 2 revealing the total domestic collection so far. According to the makers, Stree 2 has impressively earned Rs 535.24 crore in India in terms of gross box office collection, and its total net collection stands at Rs 453.60 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 garnered Rs 8.5 crore on Day 15 (Thursday), a decrease from Wednesday's earnings of Rs 9.75 crore.

  • 6th Top-Grossing Hindi Movie

On day 15, Stree 2 made headlines by exceeding the lifetime Hindi language collections of Yash-fronted actioner KGF 2's record of Rs 435 crore. With this figure, it has eclipsed the previous record set by KGF 2, placing it as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie in history.

  • Here's a rundown of the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Hindi (straight or dubbed) as of August 30, 2024:
SLMovieIndia Net
1Jawan Rs 582.31 Cr
2Gadar 2Rs 525.7 Cr
3Pathaan Rs 524.53 Cr
4Baahubali 2 The ConclusionRs 510.99 Cr
5Animal Rs 502.98 Cr
6Stree 2Rs 453.60 Cr (As per makers)
7KGF Chapter 2 Rs 435.33 Cr
8Dangal Rs 374.43 Cr
9Sanju Rs 342.57 Cr
10PK Rs 340.8 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Will Stree 2 reach the Rs 500 crore milestone?

Now, there is curiosity around whether Stree 2 can reach the Rs 500 crore milestone in India since it has begun to see single-digit earnings in its third week. However, it is expected that ticket sales will surge as there are no major new releases in the near future. Currently, Stree 2 remains the focal point of attention in the film market, suggesting that it is likely to continue generating substantial earnings in the upcoming week. Stree 2 hit the silver screens on Independence Day alongside two other Bollywood movies Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.

READ MORE

  1. Stree 2 Continues Box Office Dominance on 12th Day; Eyes Rs 600 Cr Mark in Worldwide Gross Collections
  2. Record-Breaking Success: Stree 2 Grosses over Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in 10 Days of Release
  3. Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's horror comedy film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has been taking the box office by storm since its release. The movie, which has completed 15 days in theatres, has experienced a steady decline in its daily earnings. Despite this drop, as it enters its third week, the total collection remains strong.

Production house Maddock Films dropped a poster of Stree 2 revealing the total domestic collection so far. According to the makers, Stree 2 has impressively earned Rs 535.24 crore in India in terms of gross box office collection, and its total net collection stands at Rs 453.60 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 garnered Rs 8.5 crore on Day 15 (Thursday), a decrease from Wednesday's earnings of Rs 9.75 crore.

  • 6th Top-Grossing Hindi Movie

On day 15, Stree 2 made headlines by exceeding the lifetime Hindi language collections of Yash-fronted actioner KGF 2's record of Rs 435 crore. With this figure, it has eclipsed the previous record set by KGF 2, placing it as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie in history.

  • Here's a rundown of the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Hindi (straight or dubbed) as of August 30, 2024:
SLMovieIndia Net
1Jawan Rs 582.31 Cr
2Gadar 2Rs 525.7 Cr
3Pathaan Rs 524.53 Cr
4Baahubali 2 The ConclusionRs 510.99 Cr
5Animal Rs 502.98 Cr
6Stree 2Rs 453.60 Cr (As per makers)
7KGF Chapter 2 Rs 435.33 Cr
8Dangal Rs 374.43 Cr
9Sanju Rs 342.57 Cr
10PK Rs 340.8 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Will Stree 2 reach the Rs 500 crore milestone?

Now, there is curiosity around whether Stree 2 can reach the Rs 500 crore milestone in India since it has begun to see single-digit earnings in its third week. However, it is expected that ticket sales will surge as there are no major new releases in the near future. Currently, Stree 2 remains the focal point of attention in the film market, suggesting that it is likely to continue generating substantial earnings in the upcoming week. Stree 2 hit the silver screens on Independence Day alongside two other Bollywood movies Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.

READ MORE

  1. Stree 2 Continues Box Office Dominance on 12th Day; Eyes Rs 600 Cr Mark in Worldwide Gross Collections
  2. Record-Breaking Success: Stree 2 Grosses over Rs 500 Crore Worldwide in 10 Days of Release
  3. Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STREE 2 TOTAL WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICESTREE 2 TOTAL BOX OFFICE IN INDIARAJKUMMAR RAOSHRADDHA KAPOORSTREE 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 15

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.