Stree 2 Box Office Day 1: Shraddha-Rajkummar Film Outpaces Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, Eyes Gadar 2's Opening Record

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, finally hit theatres on August 14, Independence Day, along with other two major releases Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Early reports from advance booking suggest that Stree 2 has significantly outperformed both competitors, indicating a promising opening. Reflecting on last year's Independence Day, there was a notable rivalry between Gadar 2 and OMG 2, both of which ultimately achieved considerable success within their genres.

Many anticipate that Stree 2 has the potential to surpass the record set by the Sunny Deol film, Gadar 2, making it a strong contender for the title of the highest box office opener for the year. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already amassed approximately Rs 20.51 crore from advance bookings alone. Given the current momentum in ticket sales and the considerable buzz surrounding the film, projections suggest an opening day collection could exceed Rs 40 crore on this Independence Day. The timing of the holiday is certainly expected to bolster ticket sales, with the approaching Raksha Bandhan weekend likely providing further opportunities for the film to thrive. Nonetheless, its ongoing success will largely hinge on positive feedback from audiences.

Before its release, Stree 2 also had paid previews on Wednesday, collecting Rs 7.50 crore, thereby surpassing the previous record set by Chennai Express, which garnered Rs 6.75 crore during its own paid previews back in 2013. In contrast, both Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein have reported significantly lower advance booking figures, garnering around Rs 1 crore.