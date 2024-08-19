ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Film Is Unstoppable, Crosses Rs 280 Cr Globally

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has achieved incredible success, collecting Rs 283 crore globally. Kapoor made history as the first female lead to reach this milestone in Indian cinema. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, opened strong, earning Rs 54.25 crore on its first day.

Hyderabad: The horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has captivated audiences across India. The pair not only won over the hearts of moviegoers but also achieved incredible box office success, amassing an impressive first-day collection of Rs 64.8 crore. This has set Stree 2 on a path toward remarkable revenue, as it continues to draw crowds to theaters.

To date, Stree 2 has raked in Rs 283 crore in global earnings, with numbers still rising. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Shraddha Kapoor, who has now become the first female lead in Indian cinema to reach such extraordinary heights. She celebrated this achievement by sharing the latest box office collection on social media.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 collected Rs 46 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. Interestingly, the film also benefitted from special premier screenings on Wednesday, which contributed an additional Rs 8 crore, bringing the total to Rs 54.25 crore. Further reports from Sacnilk indicate that the film continued to perform well during its initial two days of release, earning Rs 91.7 crore in India alone. Stree 2 stands out as a trailblazer, being the first film led by a female actor to break all previous box office records in the country.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Released on August 15, Stree 2 faced competition from John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein but has proven to be a dominant force at the box office.

