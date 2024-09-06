Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Rajkumar-Shraddha Starrer is Unstoppable, Beats Gadar 2 Lifetime Collection in India

Hyderabad: Amar Kaushik’s latest directorial, Stree 2, is proving to be a major hit at the box office. Now entering its third week in cinemas, this horror-comedy has quickly become a favourite among audiences since its release on August 15. It has outshined other films released on the same day, such as Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. As of September 6, Stree 2 has raked in a staggering Rs 621 crore in the Indian gross box office, makers shared.

Taking to social media, Maddock Films, the banner behind Stree 2, expressed their gratitude with a new poster, writing, "We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support. ❤️." Featuring Rajkummar Rao, the poster highlights the film’s impressive box office figures. According makers, the film headlined by Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor has grossed Rs 621 crore in India, with the net collection standing at Rs 526.43 crore.

After the makers released the Stree 2 box office update, it is now clear that the film has outshined Gadar 2's India net collection of Rs 525.7 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5 crore on its 22nd day in theatres, with an occupancy rate of 18.33 percent. In Mumbai, where it continues to have over 900 daily shows, the occupancy was 16.25 percent. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was notably higher at 42 percent across 1183 shows.

For comparison, in terms of third-week performance, Gadar 2 had earned Rs 482.45 crore by the end of its third week, while Pathaan had made Rs 505.85 crore during the same period, eventually concluding its run at around Rs 543 crore. Currently running successfully in its third week, Stree 2 has also surpassed Animal's Hindi collections of Rs 502 crore, with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ending its domestic run at over Rs 550 crore.

Despite a natural decline in collections, the lack of new Hindi film releases this weekend could lead to a boost for Stree 2. With Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release being postponed, Stree 2 will continue to enjoy a solo run for another week until Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders hits theatres.