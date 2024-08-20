ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao - Shraddha Kapoor Film Eyes Rs 230 Crore Mark in India

Hyderabad: Amar Kaushik’s latest offering from the Maddock Supernatural Universe, Stree 2, is proving to be a box-office triumph. The sequel to the popular 2018 film Stree has made an impressive start, leaving behind its box office rivals Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. The three films had a release clash on August 15.

As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Stree 2 earned Rs 8.5 crore from its premiere a day before its official release on Thursday. The film made a spectacular Rs 51.8 crore net on its opening day in India. However, the collection saw a slight dip on its first Friday, dropping 39.38% to Rs 31.4 crore. Yet, the film rebounded with a 39.65% increase on Saturday, garnering Rs 43.98 crore. Sunday brought further success with a 27.48% rise, leading to a collection of Rs 55.9 crore. By Monday, Stree 2 accumulated an estimated Rs 37 crore, pushing its total net collection in India to approximately Rs 228.45 crore.

Globally, Stree 2 has surpassed expectations. By Sunday, it crossed the Rs 283 crore mark worldwide. Taking to Instagram, Maddock Films wrote: "The Box Office Juggernaut that’s BREAKING and SHATTERING records! Thank you audience, for making it happen." Coming back to the domestic collections, Stree 2 marks a significant achievement, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter in merely five days.

The film continues the story from its predecessor, focusing on a group led by Rajkummar Rao's character, Vicky, who seeks to protect their town, Chanderi, from the menacing villain, Sarkata. With Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their roles, and Varun Dhawan appearing in a cameo, Stree 2 has successfully continued the engaging narrative that captivated audiences in the first film.