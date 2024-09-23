ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 BO Collection Day 39: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Scripts History as First Hindi Film to Breach Rs 600 Cr Mark in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 35 seconds ago

Stree 2 achieves a historic feat as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 600 crore mark at the domestic box office. Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the film's achievement with her 'magic girls.'

Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Scripts History as First Hindi Film to Breach Rs 600 Cr Mark in India
Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Scripts History as First Hindi Film to Breach Rs 600 Cr Mark in India (Film Poster/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Stree 2 has made history by becoming the first-ever Hindi film to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark at the domestic box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik and featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the horror-comedy has captivated audiences nationwide. The film was released in theatres on August 15, 2024 and opened to positive reviews from both fans and critics alike.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced this milestone on X, highlighting its success across various markets, from multiplexes to single screens. Following its record-breaking performance, Stree 2 outperformed the Hindi versions of major films like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. On its 39th day at the box office on Sunday, the film minted Rs 5 crore, a 36.99 percent hike from September 21, 2024 collection.

To celebrate, Shraddha Kapoor enjoyed an evening out with friends, donning matching red outfits and marking the occasion with cake and balloons. The leading lady took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures from her girls' night out with her friends, with whom she celebrated the roaring success of Stree 2. Shraddha also shared a picture of a cake, which had 'Record breaking Stree' written on it.

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. Apart from Shraddha, it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia, and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, with a script by Niren Bhatt.

