Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Rajkummar-Shraddha's Film Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India, Chases Jawan's Record

Hyderabad: The horror comedy film Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, continues to enthral audiences in theatres even in its fifth week of release. The film has benefitted from a lack of significant competition at the box office, leading to an increase in its earnings over the fifth weekend. Stree 2 has now surpassed Rs 500 crore in India and is on the verge of entering the Rs 600 crore milestone.

By the end of its fourth week, Stree 2 had amassed Rs 36.1 crore and continued its momentum by earning Rs 3.35 crore on Friday of the fifth week. The film witnessed a 61.19 per cent rise in its collections, with Saturday's earnings reaching Rs 5.4 crore. The growing trend continued as it garnered an additional Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday, which brings its overall domestic collection to Rs 554.85 crore. As it steadily progresses, Stree 2 is poised to surpass Jawan's record of Rs 583 crore and potentially secure the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

The Amar Kaushik directorial shattered a record over its fifth weekend, achieving the highest Day 32 collection in the history of Hindi cinema. This remarkable feat allowed it to dethrone KGF: Chapter 2, which previously held the record with Rs 10.12 crore during its fifth weekend. Not only did Stree 2 surpass KGF: Chapter 2, but it also outperformed several other leading films like Jawan and RRR, which earned Rs 5.31 crore and Rs 4.54 crore respectively during their fifth weekends.

Stree 2, released alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, swiftly captured the audience's attention and left its competitors behind at the box office. It was expected to face challenges from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, but that film's release was delayed, further allowing Stree 2 to thrive. This film has now become the highest-grossing project in the careers of both Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Stree 2 also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.