Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Crosses Rs 530 Cr, Gunning for SRK's Jawan Record after Beating Gadar 2

Hyderabad: Since its release on August 15, Stree 2, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has maintained a strong presence at the box office. After outshining Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Main and John Abraham starrer Vedaa, the film has greatly benefited from the absence of major releases in recent weeks. In its opening week, which included previews on August 14, Stree 2 earned Rs 307.80 crore. The second week saw collections of Rs 145.80 crore, and the third week brought in Rs 72.83 crore.

On its 26th day, Stree 2 has shown impressive endurance. The horror-comedy continues to perform well, adding Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's total collections have now reached Rs 530 crore, making it the second highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing other major hits like Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 524 crore). Stree 2 is now on track to potentially surpass the Hindi nett of Jawan, which stands at Rs 582 crore.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Breakdown

Week/Day India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 291.65 Cr Week 2 Rs 141.4 Cr Week 3 Rs 70.2 Cr Day 23 (4th Friday) Rs 4.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Sunday) Rs 8.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Monday) Rs 25 Cr Total Rs 530.5 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Stree 2 Box Office Records

While Stree 2 is making waves, it is unlikely to surpass Jawan's all-language collection of Rs 640 crore or the worldwide records of other big films like Animal (Rs 915 crore), Pathaan (Rs 1050 crore), and Jawan (Rs 1100 crore). Currently, Stree 2's global collections are under Rs 760 crore.

However, Stree 2 has performed remarkably well, even surpassing Jawan in terms of fourth-weekend earnings. Jawan had a record-breaking fourth weekend collection of Rs 22.30 crore, whereas Stree 2 managed Rs 24 crore. This solid performance on the fourth Monday, despite the lack of a holiday, sets the film up for a strong finish and significant jumps in the coming weeks.

Limited Competition Helped Stree 2 Sail Far

A key factor in Stree 2's ongoing success is the lack of new releases in the market. After its initial competition with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on August 15, Stree 2 has faced minimal competition. The film is set to encounter Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders this Friday, but it is expected to maintain its strong performance. Additionally, upcoming releases like Siddhant Chaturvedi-Malavika Mohanan’s Yudhra and JR NTR-Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara are unlikely to impact Stree 2’s momentum significantly. By the time Devara hits theaters on September 27, Stree 2 is expected to set even more records.