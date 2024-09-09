ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Emerges as New Box Office Queen: Collections Surge by Over 28% on Day 25

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

On its 25th day, or 5th Sunday, Stree 2 saw a significant box office boost despite Ganpati Visarjan, with earnings rising by 29.41%. The film helmed by Amar Kaushik minted over Rs 527.25 crore in India at the end of 25-day run in theaters. Read on for Stree 2 box office collection updates.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a box office spectacle that's nothing short of extraordinary, Stree 2 continues to defy expectations and rewrite records. As it hits its 25th day in theaters, the film has not only weathered the storm of festive distractions but has also achieved a phenomenal surge in collections. On its fifth Sunday, amidst the buzz of Ganpati Visarjan, Stree 2 saw its earnings skyrocket by an impressive 29.41%, proving that its spellbinding success shows no signs of fading.

Impressive Weekend Numbers

After a slight 15% dip in earnings on Friday, Stree 2 bounced back stronger, earning Rs 8.5 crore on Saturday, which is an impressive 88% increase. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s earnings soared even further on Sunday, bringing in Rs 10.75 crore. This surge has pushed Stree 2's total domestic collection to Rs 527.25 crore.

Record-Breaking Milestones

With this achievement, Stree 2 has surpassed Gadar 2 at the box office. Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 had collected Rs 525.7 crore in India, while Stree 2 now stands at Rs 527.25 crore. Additionally, the film has outperformed the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which had earned Rs 524.53 crore. Consequently, Stree 2 has become the third highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Stree 2's worldwide collection has reached Rs 751 crore.

Stree 2 in 2024's Top 5 Indian Movies

RankMovieWorldwide
1Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.15 Cr
2Stree 2Rs 751 Cr
3FighterRs 358.89 Cr
4HanuMnaRs 295.23 Cr
5ShaitaanRs 213.79 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Continued Box Office Dominance

Stree 2 has enjoyed an uninterrupted run at the box office. Even on the previous Friday, the film faced no major competition as Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency was delayed due to certification issues from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). With Emergency now having received a U/A certificate, its release is anticipated soon. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, slated for release on September 13, could pose a significant challenge to Stree 2.

The Maddock Supernatural Universe Expands

The success of Stree 2 has cemented Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films as a powerhouse in the supernatural genre. Following this success, director Amar Kaushik has announced the development of Bhediya 2, which will continue the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Additionally, Kaushik has revealed a new vampire film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, titled Thamba, further expanding the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

