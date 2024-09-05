ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Enters Elite Rs 500 Cr Club in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, horror comedy Stree 2 is making waves at the box office. The film helmed by Amar Kaushik enters Rs 500 crore club in domestic market. Read on for Stree 2 box office collection day 22.

Stree 2 enter Rs 500 Cr club in India (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Stree 2 has finally crossed the impressive benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office. The film reached this milestone on its 22nd day, marking its 3rd Thursday and the end of its third week of release. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it now stands at Rs 500.62 crore nett in India.

The horror-comedy, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, experienced its lowest earnings on its third Wednesday, with collections falling to Rs 5.6 crore according to Sacnilk. With early estimates for day 22 showing Rs 2.72 crore and likely to increase, Stree 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

  • Check box office breakup of Stree 2
  • Week 1: Rs 291.65 Cr
  • Week 2: Rs 141.4 Cr
  • Friday: Rs 8.5 Cr
  • Saturday: Rs 16.5 Cr
  • Sunday: Rs 22 Cr
  • Monday: Rs 6.75 Cr
  • Tuesday: Rs 5.5 Cr
  • Wednesday: Rs 5.6 Cr
  • Thursday: Rs 2.72 Cr (Early estimates)
  • Total: Rs 500.62 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

In its third week, Stree 2 has recorded double-digit occupancy, with night shows performing best at over 18 percent. While a dip in collections was anticipated, the Amar Kaushik-directed film continues to maintain a steady pace. It is expected to see a significant boost in the upcoming weekend. The film’s worldwide gross now exceeds Rs 750 crore.

  • Top 10 Bollywood Movies 2024 (India Hindi Net Collection)
RankMovie

India

Hindi Net

Verdict
1Stree 2Rs 500.62 CrAll Time Blockbuster
2Kalki 2898 ADRs 293.13 CrBlockbuster
3FighterRs 212.79 CrHit
4ShaitaanRs 148.21 CrSuperhit
5MunjyaRs 102.53 CrSuperhit
6Teri Baaton Mein
Aisa Uljha Jiya		Rs 85.16 CrHit
7CrewRs 81.95 CrNone
8Article 370Rs 78.12 CrSuperhit
9Bade Miyan
Chote Miyan		Rs 65.32 CrNone
10Bad NewzRs 64.53 CrHit

(Data source: Sacnilk)

The film enjoys a clear run at the box office with no major competition in the immediate future. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, initially set for a September 6 release, has been postponed, thus avoiding any impact on Stree 2's performance. Even the Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, which released today, September 5, is unlikely to affect Stree 2 as it won't be released widely in Hindi.

The film is now aiming to surpass the lifetime collection of Jawan (Hindi), which stands at Rs 584 crore. Apart from the Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part One, which is set to release at the end of the month, there are no major films lined up in the near future.

