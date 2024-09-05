Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Enters Elite Rs 500 Cr Club in India

Hyderabad: Stree 2 has finally crossed the impressive benchmark of Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office. The film reached this milestone on its 22nd day, marking its 3rd Thursday and the end of its third week of release. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, it now stands at Rs 500.62 crore nett in India.

The horror-comedy, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, experienced its lowest earnings on its third Wednesday, with collections falling to Rs 5.6 crore according to Sacnilk. With early estimates for day 22 showing Rs 2.72 crore and likely to increase, Stree 2 has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Week 1: Rs 291.65 Cr

Week 2: Rs 141.4 Cr

Friday: Rs 8.5 Cr

Saturday: Rs 16.5 Cr

Sunday: Rs 22 Cr

Monday: Rs 6.75 Cr

Tuesday: Rs 5.5 Cr

Wednesday: Rs 5.6 Cr

Thursday: Rs 2.72 Cr (Early estimates)

Total: Rs 500.62 Cr

In its third week, Stree 2 has recorded double-digit occupancy, with night shows performing best at over 18 percent. While a dip in collections was anticipated, the Amar Kaushik-directed film continues to maintain a steady pace. It is expected to see a significant boost in the upcoming weekend. The film’s worldwide gross now exceeds Rs 750 crore.

Top 10 Bollywood Movies 2024 (India Hindi Net Collection)

Rank Movie India Hindi Net Verdict 1 Stree 2 Rs 500.62 Cr All Time Blockbuster 2 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 293.13 Cr Blockbuster 3 Fighter Rs 212.79 Cr Hit 4 Shaitaan Rs 148.21 Cr Superhit 5 Munjya Rs 102.53 Cr Superhit 6 Teri Baaton Mein

Aisa Uljha Jiya Rs 85.16 Cr Hit 7 Crew Rs 81.95 Cr None 8 Article 370 Rs 78.12 Cr Superhit 9 Bade Miyan

Chote Miyan Rs 65.32 Cr None 10 Bad Newz Rs 64.53 Cr Hit

The film enjoys a clear run at the box office with no major competition in the immediate future. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, initially set for a September 6 release, has been postponed, thus avoiding any impact on Stree 2's performance. Even the Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, which released today, September 5, is unlikely to affect Stree 2 as it won't be released widely in Hindi.

The film is now aiming to surpass the lifetime collection of Jawan (Hindi), which stands at Rs 584 crore. Apart from the Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part One, which is set to release at the end of the month, there are no major films lined up in the near future.