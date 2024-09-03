ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Shraddha-Rajkummar's Film Becomes Second-highest Grosser of 2024, Aims for Rs 700 Cr Globally

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy Stree 2 continues to have a glorious run at the box office. The film helmed by Amar Kuashik has become the second-highest grosser of the year after monstrous hit Kalki 2898 AD.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy Stree 2 continues to have a glorious run at the box office. The film helmed by Amar Kuashik surpasses lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. With a staggering Rs 700 crore worldwide collection, Stree 2 has become the second-highest grosser of the year after monstrous hit Kalki 2898 AD.
Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office and aiming to touch Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 hit Stree was released on August 15, alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Despite competition, the film made a strong impression with an opening day collection of Rs 76.5 crore.

  • Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy had a robust third weekend and netted Rs 6.5 crore on Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's 19-day total stands at an impressive Rs 508 crore. Globally, Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 688.25 crore, making it the second-highest grosser of the year, trailing only Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned over Rs 1000 crore.

  • Top 10 Movies Collection in India in 2024
RankMovieWorldwideIndia NetIndia GrossOverseasVerdict
1Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.15 CrRs 646.27 CrRs 767.15 CrRs 275 CrBlockbuster
2Stree 2Rs 688.25 CrRs 486.55 CrRs 573.25 CrRs 115 CrAll Time Blockbuster
3Fighter Rs 358.89 CrRs 212.79 CrRs 254.89 CrRs 104 CrHit
4HanuManRs 295.23 CrRs 201.85 CrRs 238.23 CrRs 57 CrBlockbuster
5ShaitaanRs 213.79 CrRs 148.21 CrRs 176.29 CrRs 37.5 CrSuperhit
6Manjummel BoysRs 241.03 CrRs 142.08 CrRs 167.63 CrRs 73.4 CrAll Time Blockbuster
7Deadpool & WolverineRs 10150.2 Cr134.75Rs 167.59 CrRs 5320 CrSuperhit
8Guntur KaaramRs 181.17 CrRs 127.22 CrRs 150.17 CrRs 31 CrAverage
9Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireRs 4566.06 CrRs 112.54 CrRs 134.41 CrRs 2990 CrNone
10MunjyaRs 126.03 CrRs 102.53 CrRs 121.03 CrRs 5 CrSuperhit

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Upcoming Milestones

Stree 2 continues its stellar performance and is poised to break even more records. It is expected to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had netted Rs 511 crore. At its current rate, Stree 2 is likely to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 524.53 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) by the coming weekend.

Following that, it will set its sights on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film with Rs 584 crore. Other pan-India hits like Animal (Rs 558 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 543 crore) are also within reach.

  • Future Prospects

With no major releases scheduled for the rest of the month—Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra are the only upcoming films—Stree 2 has the perfect opportunity to climb higher in the box office rankings. Kangana Rananut's ambitious film Emergency too is scheduled to hit screens on September 6 but the film is yet to get certificate from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

  • About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the first installment, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in their original roles, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan making special appearances. This film is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya (2022), and the upcoming Bhediya 2.

Read More

  1. Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra
  2. WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Response to Marriage Plans with Rahul Mody: 'Jab Dulhan Banna Hai...'
  3. Watch: Shraddha Kapoor gushes as fan goes down on one knee with a bouquet at airport

Hyderabad: Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office and aiming to touch Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 hit Stree was released on August 15, alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Despite competition, the film made a strong impression with an opening day collection of Rs 76.5 crore.

  • Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy had a robust third weekend and netted Rs 6.5 crore on Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's 19-day total stands at an impressive Rs 508 crore. Globally, Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 688.25 crore, making it the second-highest grosser of the year, trailing only Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned over Rs 1000 crore.

  • Top 10 Movies Collection in India in 2024
RankMovieWorldwideIndia NetIndia GrossOverseasVerdict
1Kalki 2898 ADRs 1042.15 CrRs 646.27 CrRs 767.15 CrRs 275 CrBlockbuster
2Stree 2Rs 688.25 CrRs 486.55 CrRs 573.25 CrRs 115 CrAll Time Blockbuster
3Fighter Rs 358.89 CrRs 212.79 CrRs 254.89 CrRs 104 CrHit
4HanuManRs 295.23 CrRs 201.85 CrRs 238.23 CrRs 57 CrBlockbuster
5ShaitaanRs 213.79 CrRs 148.21 CrRs 176.29 CrRs 37.5 CrSuperhit
6Manjummel BoysRs 241.03 CrRs 142.08 CrRs 167.63 CrRs 73.4 CrAll Time Blockbuster
7Deadpool & WolverineRs 10150.2 Cr134.75Rs 167.59 CrRs 5320 CrSuperhit
8Guntur KaaramRs 181.17 CrRs 127.22 CrRs 150.17 CrRs 31 CrAverage
9Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireRs 4566.06 CrRs 112.54 CrRs 134.41 CrRs 2990 CrNone
10MunjyaRs 126.03 CrRs 102.53 CrRs 121.03 CrRs 5 CrSuperhit

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Upcoming Milestones

Stree 2 continues its stellar performance and is poised to break even more records. It is expected to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had netted Rs 511 crore. At its current rate, Stree 2 is likely to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 524.53 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) by the coming weekend.

Following that, it will set its sights on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film with Rs 584 crore. Other pan-India hits like Animal (Rs 558 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 543 crore) are also within reach.

  • Future Prospects

With no major releases scheduled for the rest of the month—Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra are the only upcoming films—Stree 2 has the perfect opportunity to climb higher in the box office rankings. Kangana Rananut's ambitious film Emergency too is scheduled to hit screens on September 6 but the film is yet to get certificate from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

  • About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the first installment, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in their original roles, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan making special appearances. This film is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya (2022), and the upcoming Bhediya 2.

Read More

  1. Shraddha Kapoor Becomes India's Most Followed Female On Instagram, Dethrones Priyanka Chopra
  2. WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Response to Marriage Plans with Rahul Mody: 'Jab Dulhan Banna Hai...'
  3. Watch: Shraddha Kapoor gushes as fan goes down on one knee with a bouquet at airport
Last Updated : 13 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STREE 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 19STREE 2 RECORDSSTREE 2 WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONSTREE 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.