Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Shraddha-Rajkummar's Film Becomes Second-highest Grosser of 2024, Aims for Rs 700 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office and aiming to touch Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 hit Stree was released on August 15, alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. Despite competition, the film made a strong impression with an opening day collection of Rs 76.5 crore.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy had a robust third weekend and netted Rs 6.5 crore on Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film's 19-day total stands at an impressive Rs 508 crore. Globally, Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 688.25 crore, making it the second-highest grosser of the year, trailing only Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned over Rs 1000 crore.

Top 10 Movies Collection in India in 2024

Rank Movie Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Verdict 1 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 1042.15 Cr Rs 646.27 Cr Rs 767.15 Cr Rs 275 Cr Blockbuster 2 Stree 2 Rs 688.25 Cr Rs 486.55 Cr Rs 573.25 Cr Rs 115 Cr All Time Blockbuster 3 Fighter Rs 358.89 Cr Rs 212.79 Cr Rs 254.89 Cr Rs 104 Cr Hit 4 HanuMan Rs 295.23 Cr Rs 201.85 Cr Rs 238.23 Cr Rs 57 Cr Blockbuster 5 Shaitaan Rs 213.79 Cr Rs 148.21 Cr Rs 176.29 Cr Rs 37.5 Cr Superhit 6 Manjummel Boys Rs 241.03 Cr Rs 142.08 Cr Rs 167.63 Cr Rs 73.4 Cr All Time Blockbuster 7 Deadpool & Wolverine Rs 10150.2 Cr 134.75 Rs 167.59 Cr Rs 5320 Cr Superhit 8 Guntur Kaaram Rs 181.17 Cr Rs 127.22 Cr Rs 150.17 Cr Rs 31 Cr Average 9 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Rs 4566.06 Cr Rs 112.54 Cr Rs 134.41 Cr Rs 2990 Cr None 10 Munjya Rs 126.03 Cr Rs 102.53 Cr Rs 121.03 Cr Rs 5 Cr Superhit

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Upcoming Milestones

Stree 2 continues its stellar performance and is poised to break even more records. It is expected to overtake SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had netted Rs 511 crore. At its current rate, Stree 2 is likely to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 524.53 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) by the coming weekend.

Following that, it will set its sights on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film with Rs 584 crore. Other pan-India hits like Animal (Rs 558 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 543 crore) are also within reach.

Future Prospects

With no major releases scheduled for the rest of the month—Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra are the only upcoming films—Stree 2 has the perfect opportunity to climb higher in the box office rankings. Kangana Rananut's ambitious film Emergency too is scheduled to hit screens on September 6 but the film is yet to get certificate from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the first installment, Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in their original roles, with Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan making special appearances. This film is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which includes Stree, Bhediya (2022), and the upcoming Bhediya 2.